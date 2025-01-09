London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - The insurance industry is poised for significant technological advancements, with global IT spending projected to reach $362 billion by 2025. In response to this rapid evolution, Reuters Events has released the Top 2025 Technology Trends for European Insurers chartbook, offering critical insights into the future of insurance technology.

This comprehensive report, derived from extensive research and analysis, provides European insurers with the tools needed to align their technology strategies with industry leaders. Key findings from the report include:

Strategic Benchmarking: The chartbook enables insurers to compare their technology investments with those of leading industry players, ensuring alignment with future trends.

ROI Opportunities: Detailed analysis highlights which technologies, such as data analytics and automation, are expected to deliver the highest returns on investment.

Generative AI Adoption: The report outlines the stages of Generative AI adoption, competitor strategies, and solutions to common implementation challenges.





Reuters Events Insurance Technology Benchmarking Survey, 2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7408/236589_171adf51c4e9dae3_001full.jpg

Additional insights reveal the primary drivers behind insurance tech investments, beyond mere profitability, and identify the technologies that are gaining or losing traction over the next two years. The chartbook also presents proven strategies for overcoming significant challenges in technology implementation.

European insurers are encouraged to utilize this chartbook to make informed, strategic decisions that will secure their position in an increasingly competitive market. The "Top 2025 Technology Trends for European Insurers" chartbook is now available for download.

For more information, you can download the full chartbook here: https://bit.ly/4a7y2v3.

