Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - Kovo+ Holdings Inc. (TSXV: KOVO) (formerly Kovo HealthTech Corporation) ("Kovo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic software as a service license agreement (the "Agreement") with Connective Health Strategies, LLC ("Connective"), expanding the Company's suite of automation tools with AI-powered capabilities.

"We are incredibly excited to expand Kovo's suite of automation tools in support of our healthcare billing and payment solutions," said Justin Anderson, CEO of Kovo+ Holdings Inc. "This Agreement marks a significant milestone in Kovo's ongoing commitment to advancing healthcare billing and payment solutions." "We believe the combination of Kovo's technology with Connective's services will enhance value to both existing and new customers, allowing them to benefit from faster, more accurate billing and payment processes."

The Agreement with Connective provides Kovo use of a range of business intelligence dashboards, enterprise reporting tools and AI-driven revenue cycle management (RCM) automation (collectively, the "Services"), complimentary to the Company's billing and payment processes. These Services, paired with Kovo's AI technology, are expected to optimize the Company's clinical accounts receivable reporting, offering real-time insights into operations, improving both efficiency and accuracy.

The Services also support and modernize Kovo's payment solutions, providing flexibility in how patients manage their bills and introducing fee revenues for the Company in connection with these payment processes. Patients will be able to make payments via text and email prompts, including new patient options to split payments, payment plans and direct payments from friends and family.

About Kovo+ Holdings Inc.

Kovo is a versatile technology company leading the charge in AI initiatives to drive impact and innovation across diverse industries. Kovo remains committed to its core business-model of strategic growth opportunities within mid-market Medical Billing firms, where exploitive business optimization synergies exist. Moving forward, Kovo will integrate accretive broader healthcare sector additions to its portfolio and opportunities beyond in multiple new markets. Dedicated to revolutionizing business processes optimization through technological advancements and evolving AI applied methods, Kovo embodies a commitment to ensured and enduring profitability. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up to date on Kovo news, visit www.kovoplus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of the Services and expected benefits derived therefrom, including the timing and availability of payment processes.

Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect, including the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the final approval of the TSXV. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

