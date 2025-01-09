DJ AMUNDI ETF** - Important Information - Replication Change - 03/03/2025

Amundi Investment Solutions (PAXG,PAXJ) AMUNDI ETF** - Important Information - Replication Change - 03/03/2025 09-Jan-2025 / 18:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- · Replication Change · Replication Change Please note that on March 3rd, 2025, Amundi will switch the replication type of the following fund: · Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist · Overview of the change · Please find below the new replication type, detailed by share-class, that will be effective as of March 3rd, 2025 (at the open). Current New ISIN Tickers ETF Name Replication Type Replication Type PAXG LN LU1220245556 Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist Synthetic Physical PAXJ LN

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1781540957, LU1220245556, LU1220245556, LU1781540957 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: PAXG,PAXJ Sequence No.: 369685 EQS News ID: 2064749 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2064749&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2025 12:25 ET (17:25 GMT)