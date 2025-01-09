Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
09.01.2025 18:58 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMUNDI ETF** - Important Information - Replication Change - 03/03/2025

Finanznachrichten News

DJ AMUNDI ETF** - Important Information - Replication Change - 03/03/2025 

Amundi Investment Solutions (PAXG,PAXJ) 
AMUNDI ETF** - Important Information - Replication Change - 03/03/2025 
09-Jan-2025 / 18:25 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
·    Replication Change 
 
·    Replication Change 
 
Please note that on March 3rd, 2025, Amundi will switch the replication type of the following fund: 
 
·    Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist 
 
·    Overview of the change 
 
·    Please find below the new replication type, detailed by share-class, that will be effective as of March 3rd, 
2025 (at the open). 
 
 
                                 Current     New 
ISIN     Tickers ETF Name 
                                 Replication Type Replication Type 
       PAXG LN 
LU1220245556     Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist Synthetic    Physical 
       PAXJ LN

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1781540957, LU1220245556, LU1220245556, LU1781540957 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     PAXG,PAXJ 
Sequence No.: 369685 
EQS News ID:  2064749 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2064749&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2025 12:25 ET (17:25 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.