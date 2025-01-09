Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
09.01.2025 19:00 Uhr
Visit Sweden: Swedish Red Cottage Flies To the Moon

Historic Space Launch On 15 January

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At exactly 01:11 AM (UTC-5), on 15 January, a little piece of Sweden will boldly go where no red cottage has gone before. History is about to be made as the Swedish MoonHouse takes off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mastermind behind this cosmic escapade? Swedish artist Mikael Genberg, who cheekily admits, "It only took 25 years." Turns out, turning a whimsical idea into lunar reality is no small feat.

The Swedish MoonHouse Computer Rendered

A Cottage Like No Other

This isn't the plot of Fly Me to the Moon or the next blockbuster sci-fi. Soon, an original Swedish red cottage - the iconic symbol of Swedish charm - will set up shop on the Moon. It's not a vacation rental (yet), but a testament to Genberg's passion for blending art, architecture, and audacity.

Genberg is no stranger to defying gravity, at least metaphorically. From his treetop stay Woodpecker to the underwater escapades of Hotel Utter Inn his projects have wowed visitors in his hometown of Västerås and beyond. He even sent a work of art to the International Space Station in 2009 alongside Sweden's first astronaut, Christer Fuglesang. Now, thanks to a partnership with ispace's lunar rover TENACIOUS and lander RESILIENCE, his MoonHouse dream is taking flight - literally.

"It's exciting that something so original and unmistakably Swedish as the little red cottage gets to fly so high and will highlight our Earthly destination for years to come," says Susanne Andersson, CEO of Visit Sweden.

Sweden's Red Cottages: Closer Than the Moon

Luckily, you don't need a rocket to enjoy the quintessential charm of a Swedish red cottage. These picturesque mid-19-century homes represent the essence of the Swedish Dream and are scattered across Sweden's countryside like jewels in a green quilt during summer or cozy beacons in snow-covered wonderlands during winter.

From author Astrid Lindgren's Småland to Swedish Lapland, the archipelagos of the south to the forests of the north, these cottages embody tradition, tranquility, and a slower pace of life year-round.

Recommendations for intrigued travelers: Ditch the spacesuit, grab their coziest jumper, and visit the original Sweden. It's the perfect getaway for anyone craving a slice of serenity - with a side of fika.

  • https://visitsweden.com/visit-the-original-sweden/ Press images
  • Sweden's iconic red cottages: A story of colour and culture
  • The MoonHouse Images
  • Interviews Mikael Genberg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594845/Visit_Sweden.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549457/5108470/Visit_Sweden_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swedish-red-cottage-flies-to-the-moon-302347305.html

