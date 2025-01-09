Skyway and TruWeather Partner to Test 4D Kinetic Atmospheric Motion Image Intelligent System for Advanced Air Mobility

Skyway and TruWeather Solutions are proud to announce the next phase of collaboration aimed at leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) operations through the integration of Skyway's advanced navigation operations technology and TruWeather's innovative W.I.S.E. (Weather Intelligence Sensing Ecosystem) infrastructure. This partnership will redefine how weather data and airspace navigation systems support AAM testing and operations, providing unparalleled precision and reliability as the industry moves towards navigating into more complex urban environments.

TruWeather's W.I.S.E. system delivers real-time data to their V360 analytics platform, projecting a detailed view of wind and weather dynamics, while Skyway's advanced airspace management interface ensures optimized risk assessments for eVTOL aircraft operations. Together, these technologies enable operators to optimize operations by providing efficiency and safety while increasing revenue generation.

A key component of this initiative is TruWeather's involvement in NASA's "Pathfinding for Airspace with Autonomous Vehicles (PAAV)" program. This program establishes a dedicated corridor between Hollister Airport, CA, and NASA Ames in San Jose, CA. TruWeather's hyperlocal weather analyses and predictive capabilities will combine with Skyway's real-time airspace 3D imaging technology to innovate and progress meteorological digital twin systems. This KAMIIS technology will provide a level of precision rendered in near real-time that has never been successfully scientifically demonstrated nor commercialized.

Hollister Airport, a key site for eVTOL testing, will soon benefit from TruWeather's deployment of advanced weather sensors. This includes wind-scanning LiDARs, vertical LiDARs, and cloud and visibility sensors, all designed to gather hyperlocal wind and weather data. Skyway's interface will integrate this data into its airspace image system, allowing eVTOL operators to assess how small-scale wind conditions impact e-VTOL aircraft performance, ensuring safer and more efficient operations under real-world conditions.

"TruWeather has testbeds in key locations with diverse weather conditions-including wind shear, turbulence, low cloud ceilings and visibility, and icing which allow us to address challenges unique to lighter, electric-powered AAM vehicles," said Don Berchoff, TruWeather CEO. "By combining TruWeather's advanced weather intelligence with Skyway's operational technology, we set the stage for reliable, data-driven AAM solutions."

The collaboration between Skyway and TruWeather creates a "living lab" powered by the full capabilities of the W.I.S.E. ecosystem and Skyway's navigation operations platform. Together, they aim to advance AAM operations by integrating real-time weather and navigation technologies for smarter routing, precise navigation, and improved payload management.

"Science you only see in movies," said Clifford Cruz, Skyway CEO. "Weather intelligence will deliver a safer, more efficient AAM ecosystem. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and the seamless integration of AAM as we advance into urban settings."

