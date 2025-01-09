Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.: Ocean Power Technologies to Speak at The Microcap Conference 2025

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American:OPTT), is pleased to announce its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025, the premier event for growth-focused companies and investors. The conference will take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

OPT's management team will deliver a corporate presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the company's recent developments, growth strategy, and investment opportunities.

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from microcap companies. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

The 2025 event will feature:

Keynote Speakers : Renowned industry figures, including Jon Ledecky , Co-Owner of the New York Islanders , who will engage in a fireside chat with CNBC's Bob Pisani ; plus Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool , who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success.

Expert Panels and Presentations : Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover critical topics for the US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends.

Entertainment Headliner: A special performance by Tom Papa, celebrated comedian and host of Netflix specials, ensuring a memorable evening for attendees.

Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is renowned for its blend of high-quality content, engaging networking, and exceptional entertainment. For more information, visit https://themicrocapconference.com.

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES:

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services. The Company's headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to provide further interim updates in the future.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investors: 609-730-0400 x401 or InvestorRelations@oceanpowertech.com

Media: 609-730-0400 x402 or MediaRelations@oceanpowertech.com

