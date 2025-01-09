West River, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - Alta Fresh Foods has announced the launch of Homegrown Produce, a new brand dedicated to providing accessible, ready-to-eat fresh food options in retail locations nationwide. This initiative aims to democratize access to clean, delicious produce through innovative retail solutions.





"Our mission with Homegrown Produce is to transform how Americans access fresh, quality food," said Kristen Dittami, Chief Product Officer of Alta Fresh Foods. "We're leveraging our extensive experience in the natural foods industry to create convenient, healthy options that are both accessible and delicious."

The launch builds on Alta Fresh Foods' established success in the natural foods sector. Homegrown Produce will feature a curated selection of fresh, ready-to-eat produce items designed to meet growing consumer demand for convenient, healthy food options.

About Alta Fresh Foods:

Alta Fresh Foods is a transformative force in the natural foods industry, focusing on innovative food solutions that make clean, healthy eating accessible to everyone.

