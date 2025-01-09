Biomedical Waste Solutions: Orlando Medical Waste Disposal Company Addresses Increase in Needlestick Injuries With Key Guide

There are approximately 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries among healthcare workers each year in the U.S., based on CDC reports.

With the rising concern over needlestick injuries, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a leading provider of medical waste disposal services, with locations in Orlando, FL, is pursuing education for the general public about the dangers linked with failing to dispose of medical waste, particularly needles, using the recommended methods.

The CDC states around 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries occur each year among healthcare workers in the U.S. This figure likely underrepresents the actual number due to underreporting, especially in private homes where elderly individuals and the 38.4 million Americans (11.6% of the population) with diabetes depend on regular use of needles.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted the severe risks posed by sharps injuries in spreading serious diseases, with global annual infection rates among healthcare workers as follows:

Nearly 2,005,000 cases of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)

66,000 cases of hepatitis B virus (HBV)

16,000 cases of hepatitis C virus (HCV)

These infections can lead to fatal outcomes or various health complications, such as lifelong disabilities.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) notes that a third of all sharps injuries occur during disposal, focusing on the necessity of stringent medical waste disposal practices to protect both healthcare workers and the general public.

To address this critical issue, the Orlando medical waste disposal company BioMedical Waste Solutions issued The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This guide informs the public on the safe disposal of needles, syringes, and other sharp objects, reflecting the company's commitment to improving safety and preventing the spread of infections through proper waste management.

Outlined here are the essential points from the guide on avoiding needlestick injuries:

Employ FDA-approved containers specifically designed for sharps disposal.

Prevent overfilling of disposal containers.

Avoid reaching into disposal containers.

Never attempt to recap needles.

Keep sharp objects and disposal containers away from children.

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, stated, "The rising incidence of needlestick injuries and their serious repercussions for healthcare workers and the community are major concerns. Our guide is essential for preventing these injuries and ensuring the safety of healthcare providers and individuals using needles at home. We are dedicated to providing effective Orlando medical waste disposal solutions. Together, we can reduce the risks associated with needlestick injuries."

As a top Orlando medical waste disposal company, BioMedical Waste Solutions proposes reviewing their detailed guide among healthcare facilities, professionals, and individuals using needles, for proper disposal of sharps and medical waste. Leverage their expertise and advanced technology to maintain secure handling, transport, and disposal of medical waste, complying with the highest national, state, and local standards.

