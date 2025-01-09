PerfectPRO Painters Ottawa: PerfectPRO Painters Launches Boom & Lift Services to Support Ottawa's Housing Construction Goals

PerfectPRO Painters introduces Boom & Lift Services to streamline construction efforts and enhance efficiency in Ottawa.

PerfectPRO Painters, a leader in residential, commercial, and industrial painting solutions, has announced the launch of its Boom & Lift Services in Ottawa, Ontario. This initiative marks a significant milestone for the company as it extends its capabilities to tackle hard-to-reach projects that few painting companies can handle.

According to a report from Ottawa's Planning and Housing Committee, housing starts in 2024 have reached only 22 percent of the city's target. Construction began on just 2,774 homes in the first six months of the year, far short of the 12,583 new dwellings needed to qualify for Ontario's Building Faster Fund. PerfectPRO Painters' Boom & Lift Services are designed to provide essential support for hard-to-reach painting projects, helping to expedite these ambitious goals.

"As Ottawa faces a critical need to accelerate housing construction, our Boom & Lift Services are here to make high-reach projects safer, faster, and more efficient," says Justin Assaly, co-owner of PerfectPRO Painters. "By providing reliable equipment and expert supervision, we're committed to helping the city meet its housing targets and secure vital provincial funding."

Why Choose PerfectPRO Painters' Boom & Lift Services?

PerfectPRO Painters offers a comprehensive solution for high-reach tasks with the following benefits:

Specialized Equipment: Exclusive use of advanced boom lifts, ensuring that only our certified team handles the equipment, tailored specifically for complex painting tasks.

Expert Supervision: Professional guidance to ensure safety and efficiency during operation.

Versatility: Ideal for projects of all sizes, from housing developments to commercial and industrial buildings.

Safety First: Adherence to strict safety standards to protect workers and equipment.

As the demand for housing in Ottawa grows, these services aim to alleviate bottlenecks in construction timelines, allowing our team to focus on completing projects quickly and effectively.

"Our Boom & Lift Services are about more than just equipment," adds Fedi Assaly, co-owner of PerfectPRO Painters. "We're providing the tools and expertise needed to overcome the challenges of high-reach projects, ensuring our team can stay on track and meet their deadlines."

Home and business owners can request a free estimate from PerfectPRO Painters by visiting https://perfectpropainters.ca/locations/ottawa or calling (613) 801-2385.

About PerfectPRO Painters

PerfectPRO Painters is a trusted family-owned painting company serving homeowners and businesses across Canada. With over 40 years of combined experience, they specialize in delivering high-quality, fast, and affordable painting services, backed by a "Price-Matching Guarantee" and a one-year warranty.

