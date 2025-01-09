Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 19:14 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PerfectPRO Painters Ottawa: PerfectPRO Painters Launches Boom & Lift Services to Support Ottawa's Housing Construction Goals

Finanznachrichten News

PerfectPRO Painters introduces Boom & Lift Services to streamline construction efforts and enhance efficiency in Ottawa.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / PerfectPRO Painters, a leader in residential, commercial, and industrial painting solutions, has announced the launch of its Boom & Lift Services in Ottawa, Ontario. This initiative marks a significant milestone for the company as it extends its capabilities to tackle hard-to-reach projects that few painting companies can handle.

According to a report from Ottawa's Planning and Housing Committee, housing starts in 2024 have reached only 22 percent of the city's target. Construction began on just 2,774 homes in the first six months of the year, far short of the 12,583 new dwellings needed to qualify for Ontario's Building Faster Fund. PerfectPRO Painters' Boom & Lift Services are designed to provide essential support for hard-to-reach painting projects, helping to expedite these ambitious goals.

"As Ottawa faces a critical need to accelerate housing construction, our Boom & Lift Services are here to make high-reach projects safer, faster, and more efficient," says Justin Assaly, co-owner of PerfectPRO Painters. "By providing reliable equipment and expert supervision, we're committed to helping the city meet its housing targets and secure vital provincial funding."

Why Choose PerfectPRO Painters' Boom & Lift Services?

PerfectPRO Painters offers a comprehensive solution for high-reach tasks with the following benefits:

  • Specialized Equipment: Exclusive use of advanced boom lifts, ensuring that only our certified team handles the equipment, tailored specifically for complex painting tasks.

  • Expert Supervision: Professional guidance to ensure safety and efficiency during operation.

  • Versatility: Ideal for projects of all sizes, from housing developments to commercial and industrial buildings.

  • Safety First: Adherence to strict safety standards to protect workers and equipment.

As the demand for housing in Ottawa grows, these services aim to alleviate bottlenecks in construction timelines, allowing our team to focus on completing projects quickly and effectively.

"Our Boom & Lift Services are about more than just equipment," adds Fedi Assaly, co-owner of PerfectPRO Painters. "We're providing the tools and expertise needed to overcome the challenges of high-reach projects, ensuring our team can stay on track and meet their deadlines."

Home and business owners can request a free estimate from PerfectPRO Painters by visiting https://perfectpropainters.ca/locations/ottawa or calling (613) 801-2385.

About PerfectPRO Painters

PerfectPRO Painters is a trusted family-owned painting company serving homeowners and businesses across Canada. With over 40 years of combined experience, they specialize in delivering high-quality, fast, and affordable painting services, backed by a "Price-Matching Guarantee" and a one-year warranty.

Contact Information:

JP Richards
Director of Communications
releases@drakedigital.com
(613) 801-2385

.

SOURCE: PerfectPRO Painters Ottawa



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.