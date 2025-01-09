Ateliere Creative Technologies: Andy Beale Joins Ateliere to Bring Sustainable Live Production Innovation to the Media Industry

Beale's extensive experience in sports production and broadcast will help increase market adoption of environmentally friendly live production technologies that lower costs and increase efficiency

CENTURY CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Ateliere Creative Technologies , a leading GenAI media software solutions company, today announced the appointment of Andy Beale as Business Development Director, EMEA for Ateliere's live production solutions. Beale, a noted technologist with expertise in sports and live production, joins Ateliere from his specialized media consultancy and previously BT Sport, where he served as Chief Engineer & Head of Innovation overseeing the broadcaster's groundbreaking facilities build and cloud and software-based live production transformations. As Business Development Director, Beale will lean into his consultancy and engineering experience to help Ateliere customers modernize their live production workflows, significantly reducing costs and carbon footprint while achieving new levels of efficiency with Ateliere Live and partner solutions.

"The media, content and broadcast landscape is undergoing a radical transformation, and Ateliere truly stands out with its Ateliere Live solution, which has innovative foundations," states Beale. "The ability to seamlessly transition live content into Ateliere Connect and integrate it into the non-live management flow and media supply chain, and vice versa, is something not many vendors offer. This full solution is a game-changer for producers aiming for cost efficiency and sustainability going forward, and I look forward to being part of it."

Beale will join Andy Hooper, SVP of Live Products at Ateliere, during two webinars focused on "How to Drive Efficiencies in Live Content Production" taking place Wednesday, January 15th (2:00 PM - 2:45 PM EST) and Thursday, January 16th (12:00 PM - 12:45 PM CET). These webinars will explore the next-generation solution transforming live content production. Whether you're a broadcaster, professional content creator, or part of a production team, the sessions will showcase how you can streamline your workflows, enhance audience engagement, and tackle the industry's toughest challenges.

An IBC2024 Best of Show winner , Ateliere Live offers a proven workflow that reduces production costs by up to 50% and lowers environmental impact by 70%. Read the case study on Sweden's Sveriges Television (SVT) cost reductions and efficiency gains using Ateliere Live on the " The Great Moose Migration " production.



"Andy's visionary approach to integrating cutting-edge cloud-based technologies with traditional live production workflows aligns perfectly with our mission," says Hooper. "His proven expertise and innovative mindset will not only enhance our ability to meet the evolving needs of today's media companies, but will also ensure that our solutions continue to provide exceptional value for our current and future customers. The result is that we will push the boundaries of what's possible in live production, delivering sustainable, cost-effective solutions that are both scalable and adaptable for the dynamic demands of the industry."

In addition to his pioneering work, which has been recognized with honors by the media industry, Beale is deeply involved in community growth and important diversity initiatives for media and entertainment (M&E). He is the co-founder and chair of trustees for The Rise Academy , a skills and education charity dedicated to inspiring, educating and informing young people about the diverse career pathways and opportunities across M&E. Beale is also a non-executive director for Rise , M&E's powerful gender advocacy group that promotes women in broadcast.

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media technology company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. Ateliere is part of the AWS Partner Network and AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions leverages GenAI and incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. Ateliere Connect delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere Live is a cloud-native live production and editing software platform that enables remote live production without the need for hardware. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft.

