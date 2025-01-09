Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025

WKN: A0HMUF | ISIN: CA91688R1082 | Ticker-Symbol: U9T
Tradegate
09.01.25
20:21 Uhr
1,122 Euro
+0,022
+2,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 20:14 Uhr
Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Will Participate in the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals" Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Thursday, January 16

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, John Cash, will participate in the Maxim Group LLC "2025 Mining Conference: Mining and Supplying Critical Minerals and Precious Metals," on Thursday, January 16, 2025. The Conference will be virtual with registration and access as set forth below.

At the Conference, Tate Sullivan, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will host virtual conversations with companies to identify future trends in mining and supplying critical minerals and precious metals.

Ur-Energy invites you to attend when Mr. Cash participates in a fireside chat at the Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time / 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Conference will be held live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click here to learn more and reserve your seat at the Conference.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.8 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is advancing Shirley Basin construction and development following the March 2024 'go' decision for the mine. We await the remaining regulatory authorization for the expansion of Lost Creek. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO & President
720-981-4588, ext. 303
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
