Barbaricum Selected as Prime Contractor for Multiple GSA OASIS+ IDIQ Contracts

Barbaricum Expands Market Access to Deliver Tailored, Mission-Critical Solutions Across Federal Civilian and Defense Sectors

Barbaricum is proud to announce its selection as a Prime Contractor on multiple awards under the U.S. General Services Administration's (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts. This achievement, highlighted by 12 awards in the Unrestricted (U), Small Business (SB), and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) pools, solidifies Barbaricum and its Joint Venture with 640 Acres, Cincinnatus, as key providers of mission-critical solutions across the OASIS+ suite.

With no maximum dollar ceiling and a 10-year ordering period extending through 2034, this contract vehicle empowers Barbaricum to provide professional services and technical solutions that enhance mission-critical operations across the Federal landscape. The OASIS+ awards complement Barbaricum's existing Prime contract vehicle portfolio, including IAC MAC Pools 1 and 2, ASTRO, and SOF Core Support Services, amplifying the ability to scale solutions and address the evolving needs of its customers at speed and scale.

"Our expanded presence on OASIS+ reflects Barbaricum's exponential growth and unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, impactful solutions across the Government," said Brandon Bloodworth, Co-founder and Partner at Barbaricum. "These awards significantly enhance our access to market and enable us to deliver tailored solutions that are flexible across task order sizes, addressing complex Defense technology challenges across a wide range of domains."

Barbaricum's OASIS+ contracts span key service areas including Management and Advisory, Technical and Engineering, Research and Development, and Intelligence Services. This broad coverage enables the delivery of agile, mission-aligned solutions to both defense and civilian agencies in CONUS and OCONUS environments, supporting classified and unclassified task orders.

Through OASIS+, Barbaricum is positioned to provide comprehensive services in:

Management and Advisory Services: Supporting agencies with strategic guidance, performance improvement, and administrative solutions to optimize operations.

Technical and Engineering Solutions: Offering specialized engineering, geoscience, and technical expertise to solve complex operational challenges.

Research and Development Initiatives: Driving innovation through basic and applied research, supporting scientific advancements and new capabilities.

Intelligence Services: Delivering solutions to enhance C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) and other critical defense operations.

Barbaricum's expansion through OASIS+ aligns with the strategic priorities of the Department of Defense and other Federal agencies. This contract vehicle allows agencies to rapidly leverage Barbaricum's expertise, accelerating project timelines and delivering scalable, technology-driven solutions.

For more information about how to access Barbaricum's services through OASIS+, visit our website at https://barbaricum.com/vehicle/oasis-plus/ or contact our team directly at OASIS@barbaricum.com.

ABOUT BARBARICUM

At Barbaricum, we strive to constantly innovate and push the boundaries in order to enable the best possible solutions for our clients, especially in National Security. As one of the fastest growing firms supporting the DoD and IC, Barbaricum is rapidly scaling solutions on a global scale with leading technology partners. Barbaricum brings core capabilities across Modernization, Battlespace Fusion, Applied AI/ML, and Global Response. Access to market enables these capabilities including Prime awards on OASIS+, ASTRO, and IAC MAC.

To find out more about Barbaricum, please visit our website at: https://barbaricum.com/.

ABOUT CINCINNATUS

Cincinnatus is a joint venture formed to deliver exceptional professional services and cutting-edge technology solutions to address the increasingly complex challenges facing the U.S. Government. The Joint Venture combines the capabilities of 640 Acres and Barbaricum, creating a dynamic partnership uniquely positioned to support national security and Federal agency missions. With access to market through multiple GSA contract vehicles, including OASIS+ Small Business, OASIS+ Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and GSA MAS, Cincinnatus provides innovative, scalable, and mission-focused solutions across intelligence, professional support, mission support, and integrated communications.

Learn more about the Cincinnatus Joint Venture: https://www.cincinnatus-jv.com/.

