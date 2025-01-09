The 21 award recipients represent an exciting range of stellar achievements across light-based sciences and technologies

Today, the Awards Committee of SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, announced the recipients of its prestigious annual awards. Honoring transformative advancements across a range of professional areas including medicine, astronomy, lithography, optical metrology, optical design, and community leadership the Society's awards recognize technical accomplishments as well as committed service to SPIE and support of its organizational mission.

2025 SPIE Gold Medal recipient Halina Rubinsztein-Dunlop. (Photo: Mark Graham)

SPIE Gold Medal: Halina Rubinsztein-Dunlop

For innovations in the transfer of optical angular momentum to matter, using sculpted light for laser manipulation on atomic, nano- and microscales, and providing a powerful probe to biomedicine.

SPIE President's Award: Bernard Kress

For service of outstanding benefit to photonics, micro-optics, and wearable displays, and for energetic, creative contributions to SPIE conferences, education, and governance.

SPIE Directors' Award: Jess Wade

For public-engagement work in STEM, for championing women in physics, and for tackling systemic biases surrounding race and gender.

SPIE Mozi Award: F. Javier García de Abajo

For seminal contributions to confined optical polaritons, their interaction with free electrons, and applications in nonlinear nanophotonics, optical sensing, and ultrafast processes in condensed-matter systems.

SPIE Aden and Marjorie Meinel Technology Achievement Award: John Ballato

For pioneering contributions to the invention, maturation, and application of semiconductor optoelectronic fibers.

SPIE A.E. Conrady Award in Optical Engineering: Jannick P. Rolland

For pioneering contributions to the development and application of freeform optics.

SPIE Biophotonics Technology Innovator Award: Kirill Larin

For groundbreaking contributions in the field of optical coherence elastography (OCE) with significant impact in biology, medicine, and biomedical optics.

SPIE Britton Chance Biomedical Optics Award: Ruikang Wang

For transformative advances in biophotonics and imaging that have significantly enhanced the diagnosis and monitoring of diseases, thereby improving patient quality of life.

SPIE Chandra S. Vikram Award in Optical Metrology: Katherine Creath

For lifetime achievement in optical metrology and optical testing, with pioneering contributions in speckle interferometry, phase measurement techniques, interferometer design, and algorithm development.

SPIE Dennis Gabor Award in Diffractive Optics: Zeev Zalevsky

For significant contributions to the field of diffractive optics and holography, particularly in super-resolved imaging and imaging through scattering media.

SPIE Diversity Outreach Award: Rosario Porras-Aguilar

For contributions to diversity and outreach in optics and photonics, from education initiatives that inspire students across the globe to fostering inclusivity within the scientific community.

SPIE Early Career Achievement Award Academic Focus: Deep Jariwala

For pioneering contributions towards understanding strong light-matter interactions in quantum-confined excitonic and magnetic semiconductors, and for the development of excitonic metamaterials.

SPIE Early Career Achievement Award Academic Focus: Jenna Mueller

For innovative strategies to decrease cancer mortality in marginalized communities, including work on the Pocket colposcope, an FDA-approved cervical-cancer screening device, and developing a low-cost laparoscope.

SPIE Early Career Achievement Award Industry/Government Focus: Frédéric Bouchard

For work on temporal encoding and ultrafast temporal interferometric networks, representing a significant advancement in quantum-information processing, with future applications in quantum computing and networking.

SPIE Frits Zernike Award for Microlithography: Henry I. Smith

For seminal contributions in nanolithography, including the invention of phase-shifting masks, demonstration of liquid-immersion lithography, achromatic-interference lithography, zone-plate array lithography, and his impact as an educator.

SPIE G. G. Stokes Award in Optical Polarization: Thomas G. Brown

For foundational work on structured polarization and the effects of stress-induced birefringence on beam polarization and intensity, waveguide modes, and point-spread functions.

SPIE Harold E. Edgerton Award in High-Speed Optics: Liang Gao

For pioneering advancements in ultrafast optical techniques and their transformative applications in transient imaging at multiple scales.

SPIE Harrison H. Barrett Award in Medical Imaging: Martin Yaffe

For pioneering technical advances in medical imaging, particularly for the detection and diagnosis of breast cancer.

SPIE Maria Goeppert Mayer Award in Photonics: Pavel Cheben

For pioneering contributions to silicon photonic waveguide devices, including the invention of metamaterial waveguides and advancing sub-wavelength integrated photonics technology.

SPIE María J. Yzuel Educator Award: Dan Curticapean

For a lifelong dedication to teaching optics and photonics with infectious passion, and a lifelong dedication to the SPIE community.

SPIE Rudolf and Hilda Kingslake Award in Optical Design: Haiyin Sun

In recognition of four decades of contributions to optical design, including engineering and measurements, laser-diode applications, optical-literature publications, and service to the optical-design community.

