Envoy America Expands Accessibility in Phoenix With New Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Service, Ensuring Compassionate Mobility for Those in Need

New Service Enhances Mobility and Independence for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities

Envoy America , the leading provider of accompanied transportation, assistance, and companionship services for older adults and individuals with mobility challenges, proudly announces the addition of Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) services in the Phoenix area. This expansion is a significant step forward in meeting the needs of individuals who require reliable, compassionate, and cost-effective transportation.

Founded in Scottsdale, AZ, in 2015, Envoy America has been dedicated to empowering older adults and patients to stay independent, healthy, and socially active. With the introduction of WAV services, Envoy America broadens its reach, offering caregivers and families a trusted partner for the specialized transportation needs of their loved ones.

"Our WAV service is more than just transportation," says K.C. Kanaan, Co-founder and CEO of Envoy America. "We are the transportation company where the Driver knows your name and understands your needs. Our trained and certified Drivers ensure every journey is safe, comfortable, and dignified, reflecting our commitment to being a dependable part of each client's care network."

The service is designed to meet the growing demand for accessible and compassionate mobility in Phoenix, benefitting clients of trusted local partners such as Mayo Clinic, Banner Alzheimer's Institute, Arizona Center for Cancer Care, the Jewish Federation, Grace Bible Church, and area senior living communities. By integrating this new service, these organizations can better meet the transportation needs of their clients while reducing operational burdens and costs.

Envoy America's services have already transformed senior living communities across the country, including through the LifesparkGO! Program in Minnesota, where transportation is outsourced entirely to Envoy America for 29 senior living communities. By managing transportation, Lifespark has enhanced the experience for both residents and staff while reducing costs. These successes highlight the potential of Envoy America's WAV service to similarly revolutionize mobility in Phoenix.

"Reliable, person-centered transportation plays a vital role in preserving independence and quality of life for older adults and individuals with disabilities," adds Kanaan. "Our WAV services in Phoenix will extend this mission, giving families peace of mind and providing communities with a cost-effective way to enhance care."

With competitive pricing, 24/7 availability, and flexible scheduling, Envoy America ensures accessibility and convenience for all clients. By operating without intermediaries, the company passes on savings to clients while maintaining its hallmark standards of excellence.

To learn more about Envoy America or to schedule a ride, visit www.envoyamerica.com or call 480-584-5894.

About Envoy America

Envoy America was founded in 2015 with a simple yet powerful mission: to deliver compassionate, technology-enabled, and reliable transportation solutions that help older adults and individuals with mobility challenges stay independent, healthy, and socially active. Serving communities across 25 states, Envoy America is trusted by senior living communities, healthcare organizations, religious institutions, and families alike for its unparalleled combination of transportation, assistance, and companionship.

