Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated November 29, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has granted the Company an extension to complete its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of $0.21 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $2,100,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Company now has until January 31, 2025, to complete the Private Placement.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of closing.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Private Placement to certain eligible finders in the form of: (i) a cash commission of 7.0% of the gross proceeds raised under the Private Placement from investors introduced to the Company by the finder; and (ii) the issuance of such number of non-transferable common share purchase warrants of the Company equal to 7.0% of the Units issued under the Private Placement from investors introduced to the Company by the finder.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for funding the Peru projects and general office and administration requirements. There may be circumstances, however, where, for sound business reasons, a reallocation of funds may be necessary.

The Private Placement is subject to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSXV, and all securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Award Grants

The Company also announces that it has issued an aggregate of 657,895 incentive stock options ("Options"), 1,262,895 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 2,104,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") to certain directors and officers of the Company. Each Option is exercisable by the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.19 for a period of three years. Each RSU and DSU entitles the holder to be issued one common share of the Company upon vesting. The RSUs will vest after one year, and the DSUs will vest on the date that the holder ceases to be an eligible person under the terms of the Company's long-term incentive plan.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southern Peru and Southeastern British Columbia, exploring for Copper, Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the expected completion of the Private Placement and receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals, the anticipated total proceeds to be raised under the Private Placement, and the intended use of any proceeds raised under the Private Placement.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required regulatory approvals for the Private Placement; market uncertainty; and the inability of the Company to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Private Placement.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Private Placement; the Company will be able to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Private Placement; and the Company will be able to use the proceeds of the Private Placement as currently anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236632

SOURCE: DLP Resources Inc.