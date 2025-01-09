Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 22:14 Uhr
Boston Nonprofit Bookkeeping Firm, Daily Balance, Expands With New Boston Office to Provide Local Nonprofits With Reliable Accounting Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

With its new Boston location, Daily Balance helps nonprofits streamline their accounting processes, potentially cutting admin expenses by up to 40% and enabling them to focus on their core programs.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / Daily Balance, a leading nonprofit accounting firm with expertise in bookkeeping, audit support, and virtual CFO services, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Boston, MA. This expansion highlights the firm's commitment to supporting nonprofit organizations on the East Coast with professional, effective accounting services.

Headquartered in Sacramento, CA, Daily Balance has been helping nonprofits improve financial efficiency, reducing their admin costs by up to 40%, and allowing them to direct more resources to their mission. With its new Boston office, Daily Balance extends this high level of personalized support to local organizations, building on the success they've achieved with clients on the West Coast.

"As a Boston nonprofit bookkeeping resource, we're dedicated to helping nonprofits strengthen their financial health and make confident, informed decisions," said Syd Highley, Founder and Managing Principal of Daily Balance. "We are thrilled to bring our expertise to Boston, where we can support the nonprofit community in achieving their goals."

The Boston nonprofit bookkeeping office offers a full suite of services designed to meet the unique requirements of each organization, including:

  • Nonprofit Bookkeeping - Accurate and auditable financial records with prompt daily support.

  • Nonprofit Financial Audit Representation - Helping clients achieve audit-ready financials for a smooth audit experience.

  • Nonprofit CFO Advisory - Delivering strategic financial guidance and support for funding initiatives.

Daily Balance invites nonprofit leaders in Boston to schedule a consultation to learn more about how their services can strengthen financial management and enhance organizational impact.

For more details on Boston nonprofit bookkeeping, please visit their website at https://nonprofitaccountant.com/locations/boston/ or call (916) 999-5955.

About Downing & Co:

Daily Balance is a leading nonprofit accounting firm dedicated to helping nonprofit organizations save up to 40% in admin costs while freeing themselves up to focus on their mission/programs. Established in 1999, Daily Balance offers comprehensive services, including nonprofit bookkeeping, nonprofit financial audit representation, and virtual CFO advisory services.

Contact Information

JP Richards
Director of Communications
releases@drakedigital.com
(346) 660-4994

SOURCE: Daily Balance



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
