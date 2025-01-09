Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 22:14 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ClinicMind Ranked #1 for Chiropractic EHR and Practice Management in Black Book Research 2025 User Survey

Finanznachrichten News

Black Book Research, the trusted independent evaluator of healthcare IT solutions, has named ClinicMind the top-ranked vendor for Chiropractic Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Practice Management Solutions in its 2025 Comparative Performance Result Set.

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / In the ever-evolving healthcare landscape, chiropractors and practice owners face challenges to care. These impediments include managing practice demands, meeting regulatory changes, reducing documentation challenges, and improving the patient experience. The ClinicMind platform for the full patient care cycle becomes their trusted ally, providing Chiropractic EHR and Practice Management solutions tailored to chiropractic providers' unique needs.

ClinicMind had top scores in:

Strategic Alignment with Practice Goals: ClinicMind ranked #1 for enabling chiropractic providers to optimize workflows, improve patient outcomes, and align with both financial and operational objectives, ClinicMind's integrated EHR and Practice Management platform provides a unified solution, designed specifically for chiropractic practices, to address these challenges.

The Compounding Effect: By streamlining operations, improving decision support, and increasing patient flow, ClinicMind delivers improvements that create compounding gains in efficiency, patient outcomes, and overall practice success.

Regulatory Compliance: An ONC-certified ClicniMind platform provides leading tools that address HIPAA requirements, ICD updates, and CMS reporting metrics, reducing administrative overhead and ensuring audit readiness.

Clinical Decision Support (CDS): Using AI technology, ClicniMind offers highly rated CDS features that assist chiropractors in developing precise treatment plans and monitoring outcomes.

Continuous Improvement: Users praised ClinicMind for its commitment to regular updates and innovations, maintaining relevance in a rapidly evolving healthcare environment.

"ClinicMind's top ranking reflects its ability to meet the distinct needs of chiropractic practices while staying ahead of industry changes," said Doug Brown, Managing Partner of Black Book Research. "Its focus on innovation, user satisfaction, workflow optimization, and regulatory adaptability has set a new standard for the chiropractic technology market."

The survey, conducted between Q2 2024 and Q1 2025, gathered insights across 18 KPIs from 1,126 validated users of chiropractic EHR systems, spanning solo practitioners, partnerships, and group practices. The Black Book Research survey reveals key trends shaping the chiropractic technology landscape, including:

Enhanced Interoperability: Driven by the need for seamless data exchange under the 21st Century Cures Act, chiropractic providers are seeking EHR systems with advanced integration capabilities.

Regulatory Compliance: With updates to CMS Quality Reporting and ICD-10-CM codes, solutions like ClinicMind provide automated tools for documentation, coding, and reporting, ensuring providers remain compliant and operationally efficient.

Patient-Centric Features: Demand for tools that improve patient retention, such as automated appointment reminders and detailed outcome tracking, is on the rise.

The Black Book survey methodology ensures impartiality, with responses collected independently from nearly one-fourth of U.S. ambulatory surgical centers and physician practices. Data undergoes stringent validation, reflecting the unbiased opinions of real users without vendor influence.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research has been the trusted independent evaluator of healthcare technology solutions since 2003, known for its rigorous methodology and impartial approach. Since 2013, Black Book has conducted dedicated surveys in chiropractic medicine and practice settings, assessing electronic health records (EHR) and practice management tools. Nearly 14,000 U.S. chiropractors have participated over the years, providing valuable insights into client experience and satisfaction. Black Book's surveys are independent of vendor influence, ensuring credibility and objectivity, and have collected feedback from over 3 million healthcare IT users globally.

For more information, visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

.

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.