USfalcon, Inc.: USfalcon Awarded Multiple GSA OASIS + IDIQ Contracts

USfalcon, Inc. is pleased to announce their selection as an awardee on multiple One Acquisition for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS +) Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contracts. These awards recognize USfalcon's expertise in providing management and advisory, technical and engineering, research and development (R&D), and logistics solutions for our government customers.

USfalcon was awarded 1 contract on the R&D Domain as a Total Small Business, 1 contract on the R&D Domain as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and 4 contracts on the Unrestricted Domains for Management and Advisory, Technical and Engineering, R&D, and Logistics. "These awards are a testament to our team's dedication, expertise, and ability to deliver exceptional results. We are excited to deliver innovative solutions for our government partners' complex requirements using this best-in-class ordering platform," said COO Danielle Esposito.

OASIS + is the largest government-wide, multi-agency contract program designed to support procurement requirements for professional services-based solutions. It is available for use by all federal agencies and offers a 10-year ordering period.

USfalcon is a professional services company supporting a diverse and global customer base of DoD and Federal Agencies. For more information, visit www.usfalcon.com.

Contact Information

SOURCE: USfalcon, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com