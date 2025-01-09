Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
09.01.25
14:18 Uhr
10,915 Euro
+0,055
+0,51 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,84010,88009.01.
10,80010,92009.01.
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 22:38 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Holland Renews Sponsorship of Nation's FMG Young Farmer of the Year Award

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / CNH

The value and impact of the New Zealand FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest could be seen on the face of the 2024 winner, George Dodson, when presented with his prize, and it's a big part of the reason the CNH brand, New Holland, have come back on board as a major competition sponsor.

As part of his 2024 New Zealand FMG Young Farmer of the Year award, George received a New Holland Boomer 25C tractor, which was presented to him earlier this month by CNH Sales Manager Dave Knowles, and Alastair Robertson, from Cochranes, George's local dealership.

George said he felt like he'd won the lottery, finally being able to get hands on his brand-new tractor.

"It's going to be very handy around the farm, and we'll be able to put it to work on a lot of jobs, like mowing roadsides and tanker roundabouts, as well as pulling the milk feeder to and from the bobby calves," he said, thanking New Holland for sponsoring the competition and for the generous prize.

Dave said the competition was important for recognising the young talent within New Zealand's agriculture industry and for highlighting the importance of agriculture and sustainability to the nation.

"New Holland is so proud to be a sponsor of this competition because these young farmers are the industry's future, and anything we can do to encourage and support our young people to see agriculture as an exciting and important career path is a great investment," he said.

"We're delighted to have renewed our sponsorship for another three years and look forward to seeing the incredible talent on show for 2025 and in the future."

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.