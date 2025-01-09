Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") delivers its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report, covering the full year ended December 31, 2023. The ESG Report highlight's STLLR's commitment to corporate stewardship and sustainable practices while advancing its cornerstone assets, the Tower Gold Project ("Tower") in Timmins, Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project ("Colomac") located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The ESG Report can be downloaded from the Company's website in the "ESG" section at https://stllrgold.com/esg.

STLLR President & CEO Keyvan Salehi commented, "It's been a remarkable year since the formation of STLLR Gold. Today, we are proud to manage two premier gold projects in Canada, with a bright future ahead. At STLLR, we are dedicated to being responsible corporate citizens, creating value for our partners while honoring our commitments to the environment, communities, and our team."

"Our long-term vision is to develop safe, sustainable gold mines with meaningful input from the community, ensuring benefits for all our partners. Thank you for your continued support as we work to achieve these goals. We look forward to sharing our progress and delivering on our ESG commitments."

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing two cornerstone gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Each of these two projects has the potential for a long-life and large-scale operation and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the potential to develop safe and sustainable gold mines, the potential benefits delivered to the Company's partners, and honoring the commitments to the surrounding environment, communities and the STLLR team. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, environmental risks, COVID-19 and other pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

