Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
WKN: A3DMJG | ISIN: CA0977518616
09.01.2025 23:11 Uhr
Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Completes Partial Redemption of US$300,000,000 of its 7.875% Senior Notes due 2027

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. ("Bombardier") today announced that it has redeemed US$300 million principal amount of its outstanding 7.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (the "Redemption Notes") as set forth in the notice of partial redemption issued December 10, 2024.

"Bombardier has been disciplined and consistent in prioritizing debt reduction. This $300 million debt redemption, funded by cash from balance sheet, further underscores our continued commitment toward reducing leverage and improving the company's credit metrics," said Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and CFO, Bombardier. "Over the last twelve months, Bombardier has now used $400 million of cash from its balance sheet to reduce long-term debt, giving us further flexibility in executing our strategy."

Payment of the redemption price and surrender of the Redemption Notes for redemption are being made through the facilities of the Depository Trust Company in accordance with the applicable procedures of the Depository Trust Company.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, sale or purchase would be unlawful.

The Redemption Notes mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Redemption Notes mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada may only be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information
Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations
Bombardier
+1 514 240 9649
Mark Masluch
Senior Director, Communications
Bombardier
+1 514 855 7167

