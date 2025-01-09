Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports First Quarter Results

Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ended November 30, 2024. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended 11.30.24 11.30.23 Professional fees - Caldwell 18,389 14,166 Professional fees - IQTalent1 2,766 3,170 Consolidated professional fees 21,155 17,336 Direct expense reimbursements 205 199 Revenues 21,360 17,535 Cost of sales 16,943 15,044 Reimbursed direct expenses 205 199 Gross profit 4,212 2,292 Selling, general and administrative expenses2 4,193 4,522 Restructuring income3 - (7,979 ) Operating profit 19 5,749 Finance expenses (income) (486 ) 412 Earnings before tax 505 5,337 Income tax expense 40 1,559 Net earnings after tax 465 3,778 Basic earnings per share $ 0.016 $ 0.128 Basic earnings (loss) per share adjusted for restructuring income4 $ 0.016 $ (0.044 )

Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue. Selling, general and administrative expenses include an expense of $63 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price increase in the current quarter, compared to a benefit of $43 in the same quarter last year. Restructuring income of $7,979 in the first quarter of the prior year includes separation expense of $1,089 for management staff reductions at IQTalent, more than offset by a net gain on lease termination of $9,068 as IQTalent negotiated a termination of its Nashville leased facility resulting in a recovery of lease impairment charges expensed in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Non-GAAP measure calculated by excluding tax-adjusted restructuring income from net earnings after tax, and dividing by the number of shares outstanding at the end of the period. This measure allows for enhanced comparability of the current quarter results compared to the same quarter last year. See following page for the calculation.

"Our first quarter was characterized by a blend of growth and stability," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Caldwell saw a meaningful rebound in professional fees, driven by a significant increase in new search assignments where first quarter professional fees of $18.4 million represented a year over year increase of 30%. While we have yet to see a broad-based pickup at IQTalent, continued stability reflects both the reliability of the on-demand talent acquisition support we provide to clients, as well as the success of our streamlined operations."

"While we remain mindful of broader economic factors that could impact hiring demand in the months ahead, the positive trend in new search assignments year over year is encouraging, and has continued through today, positioning us well for our second quarter."

Beck continued: "We continue to remain focused on adaptability and delivering exceptional client outcomes, and we're excited to announce new partner additions in the coming months. Our ability to offer integrated talent solutions through Caldwell and IQTalent provides a compelling value proposition in the market. By aligning our services and investing in technology-driven solutions, we are able to support our clients' hiring needs at all levels and drive sustainable growth."

The Board of Directors today also declared a dividend of 0.25 cents per Common Share (one-quarter of a cent per Common Share), payable to holders of Common Shares of record on January 20, 2025, to be paid on March 14, 2025.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

The table below reconciles adjusted EPS, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to our reported net earnings after tax. Restructuring income was $nil for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. As a result, adjusted EPS was the same as reported EPS for this period.

Three months ended 11.30.23 Net earnings after tax (reported) $ 3,778 Less: After-tax restructuring income1 $ 5,072 Adjusted loss $ (1,294 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 29,558,932 Basic loss per share adjusted for restructuring income $ (0.044 )

Calculated by applying IQTalent's fiscal 2024 effective tax rate of 36.4% to pre-tax restructuring income of $7,979: Restructuring income $7,979 Less: Tax at 36.4% $2,907 After-tax restructuring income $5,072

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements.

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, the impact of pandemic diseases, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Shreya Lathia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

slathia@caldwell.com

+1 (416) 934-2241

Media:

Caroline Lomot, Vice President, Marketing & Communications

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 (516) 830-3535

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unadited - in $000s Canadian) As at As at November 30 August 31 2024 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 13,721 19,634 Accounts receivable 14,014 12,664 Income taxes receivable 250 177 Unbilled revenue 6,275 5,859 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,671 2,327 35,931 40,661 Non-current assets Prepaid expenses and other assets 286 276 Investments 1,718 1,682 Advances 742 904 Deferred income taxes 7,247 6,851 Property and equipment 1,666 1,698 Right-of-use assets 5,186 5,406 Intangible assets 77 88 Goodwill 11,540 11,186 Total assets 64,393 68,752 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable 2,950 3,409 Dividend payable 73 - Compensation payable 21,057 26,023 Lease liability 1,623 1,644 25,703 31,076 Non-current liabilities Compensation payable 818 692 Lease liability 4,669 4,858 31,190 36,626 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 15,392 15,392 Contributed surplus 15,606 15,541 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,422 1,802 Deficit (217 ) (609 ) Total equity 33,203 32,126 Total liabilities and equity 64,393 68,752

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

Three months ended November 30, (unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Revenues Professional fees 21,155 17,336 Direct expense reimbursements 205 199 21,360 17,535 Cost of sales expenses Cost of sales 16,943 15,044 Reimbursed direct expenses 205 199 17,148 15,243 Gross profit 4,212 2,292 Selling, general and administrative 4,193 4,522 Restructuring and other (income) expense - (7,979 ) 4,193 (3,457 ) Operating profit 19 5,749 Finance expenses (income) Interest expense on lease liability 101 397 Investment (income) expense (121 ) 10 Foreign exchange (income) loss (466 ) 5 Earnings before income tax 505 5,337 Income tax expense 40 1,559 Net earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company 465 3,778 Earnings per share Basic and diluted $ 0.016 $ 0.128

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (unaudited - in $000s Canadian) Three months ended November 30, 2024 2023 Net earnings for the period 465 3,778 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings Gain on marketable securities 1 5 Cumulative translation adjustment 619 3 Comprehensive earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company 1,085 3,786

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Retained Earnings/

(Deficit) Share Capital Contributed

Surplus Cumulative

Translation

Adjustment Gain on

Marketable

Securities Total

Equity Balance - August 31, 2023 (4,797 ) 15,392 15,282 1,886 (39 ) 27,724 Net earnings for the three months ended November 30, 2023 3,778 - - - - 3,778 Share-based payment expense (note 15) - - 66 - - 66 Gain on marketable securities available for sale (note 4) - - - - 5 5 Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - 3 - 3 Balance - November 30, 2023 (1,019 ) 15,392 15,348 1,889 (34 ) 31,576 Balance - August 31, 2024 (609 ) 15,392 15,541 1,806 (4 ) 32,126 Net earnings for the three months ended November 30, 2024 465 - - - - 465 Share-based payment expense (note 15) - - 65 - - 65 Dividend payments declared (note 15) (73 ) - - - - (73 ) Gain on marketable securities available for sale (note 4) - - - - 1 1 Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - 619 - 619 Balance - November 30, 2024 (217 ) 15,392 15,606 2,425 (3 ) 33,203

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian) Three months ended

November 30, 2024 2023 Cash flow provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings for the period 465 3,778 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash Depreciation of property and equipment 106 92 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 327 462 Amortization of intangible assets 14 14 Amortization of advances 154 124 Interest expense on lease liabilities 101 397 Share based payment expense 65 66 (Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans (311 ) 3 Losses related to equity accounted associate 28 131 Net gain on lease modification - (7,741 ) Changes in working capital (7,122 ) (2,386 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,173 ) (5,060 ) Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (46 ) (40 ) Payment of advances (240 ) (21 ) Repayment of advances 859 - Purchase of marketable securities - (64 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 573 (125 ) Financing activities Payment of lease liabilities (432 ) (559 ) Sublease payments received - 16 Net cash used in financing activities (432 ) (543 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 119 (15 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,913 ) (5,743 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 19,634 22,053 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 13,721 16,310

