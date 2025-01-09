Anzeige
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
WKN: A118MD | ISIN: CA12913L2030 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.01.2025 23:14 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports First Quarter Results

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ended November 30, 2024. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

11.30.24

11.30.23

Professional fees - Caldwell

18,389

14,166

Professional fees - IQTalent1

2,766

3,170

Consolidated professional fees

21,155

17,336

Direct expense reimbursements

205

199

Revenues

21,360

17,535

Cost of sales

16,943

15,044

Reimbursed direct expenses

205

199

Gross profit

4,212

2,292

Selling, general and administrative expenses2

4,193

4,522

Restructuring income3

-

(7,979

)

Operating profit

19

5,749

Finance expenses (income)

(486

)

412

Earnings before tax

505

5,337

Income tax expense

40

1,559

Net earnings after tax

465

3,778

Basic earnings per share

$

0.016

$

0.128

Basic earnings (loss) per share adjusted for restructuring income4

$

0.016

$

(0.044

)

  1. Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue.

  2. Selling, general and administrative expenses include an expense of $63 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price increase in the current quarter, compared to a benefit of $43 in the same quarter last year.

  3. Restructuring income of $7,979 in the first quarter of the prior year includes separation expense of $1,089 for management staff reductions at IQTalent, more than offset by a net gain on lease termination of $9,068 as IQTalent negotiated a termination of its Nashville leased facility resulting in a recovery of lease impairment charges expensed in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

  4. Non-GAAP measure calculated by excluding tax-adjusted restructuring income from net earnings after tax, and dividing by the number of shares outstanding at the end of the period. This measure allows for enhanced comparability of the current quarter results compared to the same quarter last year. See following page for the calculation.

"Our first quarter was characterized by a blend of growth and stability," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Caldwell saw a meaningful rebound in professional fees, driven by a significant increase in new search assignments where first quarter professional fees of $18.4 million represented a year over year increase of 30%. While we have yet to see a broad-based pickup at IQTalent, continued stability reflects both the reliability of the on-demand talent acquisition support we provide to clients, as well as the success of our streamlined operations."

"While we remain mindful of broader economic factors that could impact hiring demand in the months ahead, the positive trend in new search assignments year over year is encouraging, and has continued through today, positioning us well for our second quarter."

Beck continued: "We continue to remain focused on adaptability and delivering exceptional client outcomes, and we're excited to announce new partner additions in the coming months. Our ability to offer integrated talent solutions through Caldwell and IQTalent provides a compelling value proposition in the market. By aligning our services and investing in technology-driven solutions, we are able to support our clients' hiring needs at all levels and drive sustainable growth."

The Board of Directors today also declared a dividend of 0.25 cents per Common Share (one-quarter of a cent per Common Share), payable to holders of Common Shares of record on January 20, 2025, to be paid on March 14, 2025.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

The table below reconciles adjusted EPS, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to our reported net earnings after tax. Restructuring income was $nil for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. As a result, adjusted EPS was the same as reported EPS for this period.

Three months ended

11.30.23

Net earnings after tax (reported)

$

3,778

Less: After-tax restructuring income1

$

5,072

Adjusted loss

$

(1,294

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

29,558,932

Basic loss per share adjusted for restructuring income

$

(0.044

)

  1. Calculated by applying IQTalent's fiscal 2024 effective tax rate of 36.4% to pre-tax restructuring income of $7,979:

    Restructuring income $7,979

    Less: Tax at 36.4% $2,907

    After-tax restructuring income $5,072

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements.

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, the impact of pandemic diseases, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Shreya Lathia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
slathia@caldwell.com
+1 (416) 934-2241

Media:
Caroline Lomot, Vice President, Marketing & Communications
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 (516) 830-3535

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unadited - in $000s Canadian)

As at

As at

November 30

August 31

2024

2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

13,721

19,634

Accounts receivable

14,014

12,664

Income taxes receivable

250

177

Unbilled revenue

6,275

5,859

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,671

2,327

35,931

40,661

Non-current assets

Prepaid expenses and other assets

286

276

Investments

1,718

1,682

Advances

742

904

Deferred income taxes

7,247

6,851

Property and equipment

1,666

1,698

Right-of-use assets

5,186

5,406

Intangible assets

77

88

Goodwill

11,540

11,186

Total assets

64,393

68,752

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

2,950

3,409

Dividend payable

73

-

Compensation payable

21,057

26,023

Lease liability

1,623

1,644

25,703

31,076

Non-current liabilities

Compensation payable

818

692

Lease liability

4,669

4,858

31,190

36,626

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

15,392

15,392

Contributed surplus

15,606

15,541

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,422

1,802

Deficit

(217

)

(609

)

Total equity

33,203

32,126

Total liabilities and equity

64,393

68,752

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

Three months ended

November 30,

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

Revenues

Professional fees

21,155

17,336

Direct expense reimbursements

205

199

21,360

17,535

Cost of sales expenses

Cost of sales

16,943

15,044

Reimbursed direct expenses

205

199

17,148

15,243

Gross profit

4,212

2,292

Selling, general and administrative

4,193

4,522

Restructuring and other (income) expense

-

(7,979

)

4,193

(3,457

)

Operating profit

19

5,749

Finance expenses (income)

Interest expense on lease liability

101

397

Investment (income) expense

(121

)

10

Foreign exchange (income) loss

(466

)

5

Earnings before income tax

505

5,337

Income tax expense

40

1,559

Net earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company

465

3,778

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted

$

0.016

$

0.128

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Three months ended

November 30,

2024

2023

Net earnings for the period

465

3,778

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings

Gain on marketable securities

1

5

Cumulative translation adjustment

619

3

Comprehensive earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company

1,085

3,786

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive

Income (Loss)

Retained Earnings/
(Deficit)

Share Capital

Contributed
Surplus

Cumulative
Translation
Adjustment

Gain on
Marketable
Securities

Total
Equity

Balance - August 31, 2023

(4,797

)

15,392

15,282

1,886

(39

)

27,724

Net earnings for the three months ended November 30, 2023

3,778

-

-

-

-

3,778

Share-based payment expense (note 15)

-

-

66

-

-

66

Gain on marketable securities available for sale (note 4)

-

-

-

-

5

5

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

3

-

3

Balance - November 30, 2023

(1,019

)

15,392

15,348

1,889

(34

)

31,576

Balance - August 31, 2024

(609

)

15,392

15,541

1,806

(4

)

32,126

Net earnings for the three months ended November 30, 2024

465

-

-

-

-

465

Share-based payment expense (note 15)

-

-

65

-

-

65

Dividend payments declared (note 15)

(73

)

-

-

-

-

(73

)

Gain on marketable securities available for sale (note 4)

-

-

-

-

1

1

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

619

-

619

Balance - November 30, 2024

(217

)

15,392

15,606

2,425

(3

)

33,203

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Three months ended
November 30,

2024

2023

Cash flow provided by (used in)

Operating activities

Net earnings for the period

465

3,778

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash

Depreciation of property and equipment

106

92

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

327

462

Amortization of intangible assets

14

14

Amortization of advances

154

124

Interest expense on lease liabilities

101

397

Share based payment expense

65

66

(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans

(311

)

3

Losses related to equity accounted associate

28

131

Net gain on lease modification

-

(7,741

)

Changes in working capital

(7,122

)

(2,386

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(6,173

)

(5,060

)

Investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(46

)

(40

)

Payment of advances

(240

)

(21

)

Repayment of advances

859

-

Purchase of marketable securities

-

(64

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

573

(125

)

Financing activities

Payment of lease liabilities

(432

)

(559

)

Sublease payments received

-

16

Net cash used in financing activities

(432

)

(543

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

119

(15

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(5,913

)

(5,743

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

19,634

22,053

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

13,721

16,310

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
