Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) ("Therma Bright" or the "Company"), a developer and investment partner in a wide range of leading-edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies, announces that the Company has negotiated a debt settlement with arm's length creditor. Pursuant to the debt settlement it has arranged, and subject to acceptance by the TSXV, the Company proposes to settle aggregate debt of $100,000 in consideration for which it will issue an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share.

All securities issued under the debt settlement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a developer and partner in a wide range of leading edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today's most important medical and healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

