Prestigious Mayfair casino location expands Wynn's footprint in Europe and the Middle East ahead of Wynn Al Marjan Island opening in the UAE

Wynn Resorts today announced that it will acquire Crown London (Aspinalls), a small, members-only casino in the heart of London's upscale Mayfair district. The acquisition is subject to the receipt of customary regulatory approvals, which are anticipated in the second half of 2025.

Wynn Resorts CEO Craig Billings said, "This acquisition of an iconic asset offers us a presence in a global gateway city and will create a conduit for Wynn guests to visit our resorts, particularly Wynn Al Marjan Island which is slated to open in the first quarter of 2027 in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates."

Crown London spans two historic townhouses at 27-28 Curzon Street, Mayfair, London. It offers 20 gaming tables in a variety of sophisticated salons, as well as an intimate restaurant and lounge for entertaining. The casino will operate under the Crown London name until the transaction closes.

ABOUT WYNN RESORTS

Wynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com), and operates Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com). The Company is constructing an Integrated Resort in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, set to open in 2027.

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites, and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 14 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 177,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course.

Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort destination featuring a 210,000 square foot casino, 671 hotel rooms, an ultra-premium spa, specialty retail, 14 dining and lounge venues, a nightclub and approximately 71,000 square feet of state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, the resort has created a six-acre public park and Harborwalk along the shoreline. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,010 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 294,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 64,300 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 107,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

Wynn Al Marjan Island will be the first integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates. Set to open in 2027, the resort will be located 50 minutes from the Dubai International Airport in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Wynn Resorts is developing the project in partnership with Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding, creating a new category of luxury in the region. The resort will offer 1,542 rooms and well-appointed suites, as well as 22 restaurants, lounges, and bars, a theater, a nightclub, and a beach club adjacent to the Arabian Gulf. In addition, Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature multiple swimming and wading pools, water features, private cabanas, and tropical landscaping, a five-star spa, and a salon. The resort will also include a 15,000-square-meter shopping promenade filled with the world's top luxury boutiques, and a 7,500-square-meter meetings and events center.

