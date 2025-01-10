Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time Digital Twin software that enables and safeguards AI adoption, announces the addition of Michael Ostrom to its Industry Advisory Council as the second advisor in what will become a team of five to seven advisors working with edgeTI's CEO, Jim Barrett, who also leads Forbes Tech Council's Digital Twin Group.

Industry Advisory Council of 5-7 Advisors to Drive Digital Twins Adoption and Safeguard AI Solutions.

Michael Ostrom, Managing Director of TrailRunner International, has more than two decades of experience in delivering strategic solutions to engineering, transportation, and technology industries.

Mr. Ostrom holds multiple patents leveraging behavioral, demographic, and spatial data in various ways to improve predictions, forecasting patterns, site selection and to assist in critical infrastructure protection and risk mitigation.

"The IAC will help edgeTI to rapidly develop relationships and accelerate the deployment of edgeCore digital twin solutions - twins that increase situational awareness and deliver untapped value to our commercial and government customers in industry specific use cases," said Jim Barrett CEO of edgeTI. "Michael Ostrom brings ingenuity and technical insight into the creation of Digital Twin solutions which are needed in the engineering, transportation, and technology industries."

Michael Ostrom serves as Managing Director at TrailRunner International based in the firm's Dallas/Fort Worth headquarters. Just prior to joining TRI, Michael was a Director at Burns & McDonnell/1898 & Co., a large management consulting/engineering firm where he helped Fortune 500 clients develop adaptive strategies, enhance corporate innovation, and improve strategic planning. A former CEO and CIO, Michael has served on multiple boards. He is an alumnus of Yale University School of Management.

Michael is a rare innovator and business leader with more than two decades of experience in delivering strategic solutions in professional services across the engineering, transportation, and technology industries.

Mr. Ostrom holds multiple patents leveraging behavioral, demographic, and spatial data in various ways to improve predictions, forecasting patterns, site selection and to assist in critical infrastructure protection and risk mitigation. His recent work has been in the areas of autonomous vehicles, electrification, and digital transformation and builds upon early successes in the first nationwide predictive traffic model and traffic light prediction system now featured as TLI in Audi vehicles.

Michael is a frequent keynote and featured speaker at technology and data analytics industry events and also appears in various technology and infrastructure related magazines and podcasts for his experience, insights, and approach to value delivering solutions.

"Having opened the door to digital, we're done dabbling. Business and governments are moving to applied AI and new cognitive user interfaces that redefine experiences to deliver more performant operations that achieve missions and profitable results. Digital Twins are the lynchpin for connecting legacy systems and data with AI, automation, and real-time simulation," said Michael Ostrom. "Visiting what edgeTI has assembled as an open platform to so many industries and use cases, I knew I wanted to support this company and work with its staff of trailblazers."

Jim Barrett closed with, "the addition of Mr. Ostrom is a tremendous add to our Industry Advisory Council and I am confident that he will challenge my team and bring fresh ideas to progressing our capabilities in engineering, transportation, and technology industries as well as introducing new customers."

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming their siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

