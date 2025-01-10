Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Daikichiro Kobayashi, hereinafter "Meiji") announced that the company has concluded an investment agreement with MPM BioImpact LLC, a Boston-based biotech investment firm (hereafter "MPM BioImpact"). Meiji has committed to invest USD 20 million in MPM BioImpact's new technologies and virology strategy as a strategic partner and aims to broaden Meiji's perspective on early-stage opportunities and enhance its global network.

MPM BioImpact is a world-leading biotechnology investment firm with three decades of experience in creating and investing in innovative companies and aims to deliver transformative therapies to patients. The firm invests in both private and public companies, providing a unique and longitudinal view of drug development across the industry. Its experienced and dedicated team of investment professionals, entrepreneurs, advisors, and leading scientists seeks to translate scientific discoveries into breakthrough medicines and potential cures.

MPM BioImpact invests in companies developing new breakthrough technologies, including next-generation antibodies and biologics, radiopharmaceuticals, nucleic acid therapeutics (e.g., RNA) and cell and gene therapies. These technologies seek to address unmet global medical needs, such as viral and infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and beyond.

Through this investment and collaboration with MPM BioImpact, Meiji, a frontrunner in infectious disease, aims to acquire new technologies and groundbreaking healthcare solutions in this field. Meiji is committed to advancing innovations, R&D activities, and delivering transformative medicines that meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250109631783/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Sho Takahata

Boston Office ('START Office'), Meiji Pharma USA Inc.

E-mail: mpu.start@meiji.com