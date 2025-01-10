Volkswagen AG experienced a notable setback in 2024 as global vehicle deliveries declined by 1.4 percent, resulting in total deliveries of 4.8 million units. The automotive giant faced particular challenges in the crucial Chinese market, where deliveries plummeted by 8.3 percent to 2.2 million vehicles. The company's electric vehicle segment also witnessed a downturn, with sales decreasing by 2.5 percent to approximately 383,000 units. These figures reflect broader industry challenges and shifting market dynamics that have impacted the manufacturer's performance throughout the year.

Market Response and Financial Performance

The stock market's response to these developments has been measured, with Volkswagen shares showing modest gains of 0.4 percent to reach €89.72. While this represents a significant decline from the 52-week high of €128.60, analysts maintain optimism with an average price target of €110.20. The company's third-quarter financial results for 2024 revealed a slight revenue decline to €78.48 billion, with earnings per share standing at €2.42. Adding to the market uncertainty are concerns about potential increased import tariffs, which have contributed to recent stock price fluctuations among German automakers.

