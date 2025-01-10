Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - Cydcor, the global leader in outsourced sales and customer acquisition services, proudly continued its tradition of giving back during the holidays. For the fifth consecutive year, Cydcor team members brought holiday joy to the children of Liberty Children's Home in Belize, ensuring more than 60 children, ranging from newborns to young adults, received gifts of new clothing and shoes.





Liberty Children's Home in Belize

What began as a heartfelt initiative has grown into a meaningful tradition that Cydcor's team members eagerly anticipate every year. For many Cydcor team members and their families, shopping for gifts for the children at Liberty has become an event they eagerly look forward to. Cydcor's commitment to Liberty Children's Home exemplifies the company's deeply rooted "people helping people" philosophy.

This year's gifts, generously donated by Cydcor team members, ensured that every child felt the spirit of the holidays. In addition to the gifts, a group including Cydcor Team Members also shared a day of celebration filled with a festive meal, games, and activities, creating unforgettable moments of connection and joy.

"Every year, our support of Liberty Children's Home serves as a profound reminder of the difference compassion and connection can make in the lives of others," said Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor. "Seeing the joy on these children's faces reminds us that it's not just about the gifts, it's about sharing kindness in a meaningful way."

The need to support children at Liberty Children's Home has grown significantly in recent years. Once a sanctuary for 40 children, Liberty now provides a safe and nurturing environment for more than 60. This increased need underscores the importance of continued support from organizations like Cydcor. "Liberty Children's Home and its incredible staff and kids know they can count on us year after year," said Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor. "Our commitment is about both presents and presence- letting these children know they are valued and loved."

Liberty Children's Home, located in Ladyville, Belize, is a refuge for children who have been abandoned, abused, or neglected, including those with special needs and children impacted by HIV/AIDS. Through partnerships with organizations like Cydcor, Liberty remains a beacon of hope, ensuring children have access to education, care, and opportunities for a brighter future.

For Cydcor, philanthropy is more than a program-it's a key part of company culture. In addition to holiday celebrations Cydcor's support has helped provide vital resources for Liberty Children's Home, including educational supplies, building repairs, and everyday essentials.

For more information about Liberty Children's Home, visit www.libertychildrenshome.org. To learn more about Cydcor's commitment to community service, visit www.cydcor.com.

About Cydcor

Cydcor is the global leader in customer acquisition solutions for Fortune 500 and emerging companies. With expertise spanning in-person sales, call centers, and digital marketing, Cydcor has mastered the art of relationship-building to help clients grow and retain customers. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Agoura Hills, California, Cydcor remains committed to innovation, excellence, and making a positive impact through its "people helping people" philosophy.

