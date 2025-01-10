LAVATECH, which has a high far-infrared effect, to be unveiled for the first time at an international trade fair for home textiles and contract textiles

Yagi Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7460) (https://www.yaginet.co.jp/en/index.html) will unveil LAVATECH for the first time at the Heimtextil Exhibition in Germany (an international trade fair for home textiles and contract textiles). LAVATECH, which boasts a high far-infrared effect, is made by using special technology to finely crush lava rock found in the ground around Mt. Fuji for weaving into fibers.

About LAVATECH

Since ancient times, the lava rock formed beneath Mt. Fuji has been carefully protected from changes in surface temperature and weathering. LAVATECH is made by weaving this high-quality underground lava rock. We have achieved a high far-infrared effect by using a special technology to finely crush the lava rock that lies underground at Mt. Fuji for weaving into fibers. This brand of materials enables the creation of new products that address a wide range of health issues in areas such as sleep, beauty and sports through their blood circulation-promoting effects.

LAVATECH official website: https://lavatech.jp/

Details of exhibit at Heimtextil 2025

At this exhibition, we will be displaying products in the fields of SLEEP, SPORTS, BEAUTY, and HEALTH that incorporate LAVATECH, this new material made using lava rock from Mt. Fuji.

Future developments

The Yagi Group's VISION is to unlock the potential of textiles through innovation to realize a sustainable society. We engage in various activities, with the key words of sustainable and global representing the basic strategies of our medium-term management plan. Through the development of LAVATECH, we will work to achieve the following.

Develop new functional materials and expand global sales

Improve awareness by strengthening branding and promotions through various sales channels

Engage in the wellness business to support healthier lifestyle habits, which is directly linked to our Group's ESG strategy

Overview of Heimtextil 2025

Heimtextil is the world's largest international trade fair for home and contract textiles, attracting over 2,800 exhibitors from all over the world. The trends disseminated from Heimtextil serve as guidelines for interior design, home furnishings, the hotel industry, and beyond.

Date and time: Tuesday, January 14 to Friday, January 17, 2025 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (until 5:00 p.m. on the last day)

Venue: Frankfurt International Exhibition Center, Germany

Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, 60327 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Official website: https://heimtextil.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en.html

*Advance registration and ticket purchase are required for entry.

