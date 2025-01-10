The Rheinmetall stock continues to demonstrate remarkable stability, trading at €649.20, maintaining its powerful momentum after reaching a 52-week high of €663.80 in December. This robust performance is largely driven by ongoing discussions regarding substantial increases in NATO member states' defense spending, with potential military budgets reaching up to 5% of GDP. The company's strong business development underlies this positive market trajectory, as evidenced by an impressive 39.53% increase in revenue to €2.45 billion during the third quarter.
Analysts Project Further Growth
Market experts maintain an optimistic outlook for Rheinmetall's stock, setting an average price target of €698.25. This bullish sentiment is supported by anticipated improvements in the company's financial metrics, including a projected dividend increase from €5.70 to €7.71 per share in the coming year. Additionally, earnings per share are forecast to reach €21.37 for the full year 2024, further reinforcing the stock's growth potential in the evolving defense sector landscape.
AdRheinmetall Stock: New Analysis - 10 January
Fresh Rheinmetall information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.Read our updated Rheinmetall analysis...