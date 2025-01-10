Wildpack Beverage Inc: Wildpack Provides Update Regarding Proposed Restructuring Transaction

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV:CANS)(OTC PINK:WLDPF)("Wildpack" or the"Company") a leading middle market co-packer of canned goods, announces, further to its press releases dated July 5, 2024 and October 8, 2024 (the "Previous Releases"), an update regarding the Company's proposed restructuring transaction (the "Debenture Restructuring Transaction") with respect to its outstanding 8.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $45,007,000 (the "Debentures"), which were issued pursuant to a convertible debenture indenture between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Base Indenture") dated as of June 30, 2021, which provides for the issuance of one or more series of unsecured subordinated debentures of the Company, along with supplemental indentures dated August 27, 2021, November 23, 2021 and March 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Indenture").

The Company provides an update below regarding the Other Sources Loan (as defined below).

For additional information regarding the Debenture Restructuring Transaction, please refer to the Previous Releases. Except for any disclosures contained in this news release to the contrary, the information contained in the Previous Releases remains accurate. Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein have the meanings ascribed thereto in the Previous Releases.

Other Sources Loan

The Company is in the process of obtaining loans totaling $2,000,000 (the "Other Sources Loans"), from certain lenders to the Company which loans will be used to partially fund the Debenture Repurchase. The Other Sources Loans will provide an interest-bearing loan to the Company, bearing simple interest at 15% per annum (increased to 20% per annum after 120 days from the initial advance date), which loans can be prepaid without penalty and secured against the Repurchased Debentures until the Repurchased Debentures are cancelled.

The Company has secured commitments in the aggregate amount of $1,730,000 in connection with the Other Sources Loan. The Company is in the process of securing the remaining $270,000 principal amount partially comprising the Other Sources Loans.

Closing

The Other Sources Loans and Debenture Repurchase are expected to close once the Company has secured Other Sources Loans in the amount of $2,000,000 and is subject to receipt of final approval of the TSXV.

Cancellation of the Repurchased Debentures, the Shares for Debt Settlement and the Delisting are expected to occur following the record date for the Rights Offering and are subject to final approval of the TSXV.

Advisors

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is the legal advisor to Wildpack Beverage Inc.

About Wildpack

Wildpack provides beverage manufacturing and packaging to the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to customers throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of four facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Austin, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

