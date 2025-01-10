Alphinat, Inc.: Alphinat Announces New Board of Director Members and Appointment of New Auditors

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA.H:NEX) a leading Canadian provider of innovative software solutions, is pleased to announce that subject to regulatory approval the appointment of Mr. Mark Nasworthy, Mr. Brian Deeks, Mr. Nicholas A. Bartzis and Ms. Mahtab Abbasigaravand to Alphinat Inc. board of directors.

Mark Nasworthy received his Bachelor of Science Chemistry in 1977 from University of Georgia with Minors/Emphasis Math & Physics. He completed his Post-Graduate Masters Studies from the University of Southern California. Mark was a career military officer and fighter pilot for the US Air Force, Captain for American Airlines, as well as a business owner and entrepreneur. His leadership brings a focus on excellence, discipline and the vision for structured growth.

Brian Deeks, CPA will provide the board with a history of leadership across the spectrum of Governance, Finance, Accounting, Operations, Marketing, Business Development, Service/Solution Delivery, Administration, Cyber Security and Information Management. With over 30 years of experience building business cases for organizational investments. Including 8 years of experience working as a senior executive with a publicly traded company. Highly respected by clients and partners for business acumen and integrity; by executive colleagues and technical leaders for his ability to manage the convergence of sales and marketing, operations, finance and human resources; and, by staff for leadership, communications and ability to motivate.

Nick Bartzis is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience in strategic leadership and corporate governance. He holds a degree in Business Administration and has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in not-for-profit and for-profit industries. Having served various roles on Boards of Directors, Nick brings a wealth of expertise in financial management, risk assessment, and organizational development. His collaborative approach and commitment to ethical practices make him an invaluable asset to any board, fostering a culture of transparency and accountability. Nick also brings a passion for the outdoors and complements the team well in driving for a greener future.

Ms. Abbasigaravand is an IT executive with over 14 years of IT experience, she is currently President and CEO of Alphinat Inc. She holds a master's degree in computer science focused on machine learning and sentiment analysis from the University of Quebec in Montreal (UQAM).

The company also announces the approval by the board of directors for the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the auditor for the corporation.

About Alphinat

Alphinat is a FINTECH/GOVTECH company which develops SmartGuide® software for governments and is actively used to serve over 50 million end-users of federal, state/province, and municipal digital services. Alphinat employs Artificial Intelligence and reduces the need to code, allowing managers to quickly deploy online solutions that easily integrate with existing systems.

Recent advances include LIVEaiASSIST greatly accelerates solution development for easy-to-use digital services for public sector. Alphinat has also enhanced SmartProfile access management solution as a stand-alone software suite for public sector while keeping a focus on enhancing transfer & retention of knowledge within organizations.

At Alphinat, we are driven by the passion to make application development easy for everyone and system interoperability issues a thing of the past. We enable people with the vision of how a finished application should look and behave to be a major part of the development process. After all, what better way to ensure favourable outcome than to provide those closest to an application's end-users with a vested interest in its success throughout its development.

Visit us at www.alphinat.com for more information. We look forward to hearing from you.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this document, including those which express management's expectations or estimations with regards to the Company's future performance constitute "forward-looking statements" as understood by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are, of necessity, based on a certain number of estimates and hypotheses; while management considers these to be accurate at the time they are expressed, they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and risks on the commercial, economic and competitive levels. We advise readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause significant differences between actual results and those described in forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's capacity to increase acceptance of its products on the market, and to penetrate new markets; the potential existence of defects or undetected problems in the Company's products; the Company's ability to manage its growth; the Company's ability to compete with others; potential commitments; maintaining the Company's intellectual property rights and defending against litigation putting those rights in question; the Company's reliance on the knowledge of its key personnel; and the Company's access to sufficient capital to finance its future needs. This is a partial and non-exhaustive list of factors that could bear on any of our forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to not rely unduly on the forward-looking statements. This advisory applies to all forward-looking statements, whether expressed orally or in writing, attributed to Alphinat or to any individual expressing them in the name of the Company. The Company is under no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or other circumstances. Risks and uncertainties that bear on the Company are described in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report.

NeitherTSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policiesof the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ms. Mahtab Abbasigaravand

Chief Executive Officer

Alphinat Inc.

(514) 398-9799

SOURCE: Alphinat, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com