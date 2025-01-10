DUJUD Has Developed TriChipLink Technology, Enabled by Printed System-in-Package and 3D Interconnection Technologies

For the first time, TriChipLink Technology, developed by DUJUD, enables chip designers to integrate multiple silicon microdevices into a 3D electronic microsystem. DUJUD's proprietary manufacturing and 3D interconnection technologies serve as the fundamental building blocks of TriChipLink. This innovative technology interconnects various microdevices, ranging from micro-electro-mechanical-systems (MEMS) to microcontrollers and sensors, in a non-planar configuration.

"Over the past 30 years, numerous technologies have been developed to overcome the limitations of constrained 2D silicon real estate. While 3D microsystems promise the highest density of integration, they face fundamental challenges such as manufacturability and reliability. TriChipLink addresses many of these long-standing issues," said Dr. Reza Abbaspour, CEO of DUJUD.

In modern system-in-package (SiP) microelectronics, conventional methods like wire bonding and flip-chip bonding for off-chip interconnections suffer from significant drawbacks. Wire bonds exhibit large electrical parasitics, while flip-chip-bonded solder bumps are prone to mechanical failures, particularly in heat-dissipating microchips. TriChipLink eliminates these issues by introducing a novel interconnection technology based on advanced 3D microstructures.

"Wire bonds are notorious for poor high-frequency performance due to their inductive parasitics, which result from their extended physical lengths. Meanwhile, flip-chip-bonded solder bumps are highly unreliable in heat dissipating microchips. Our proprietary 3D interconnection technology, a key component of TriChipLink, resolves both issues," said Dr. Abbaspour.

The 3D electronic microstructures employed in TriChipLink feature significantly shorter electrical lengths, reducing electrical losses by at least 30%. Furthermore, these 3D interconnections are designed as mechanically compliant microstructures to mitigate the reliability challenges of rigid and brittle solder bonds. The continuous expansion and contraction of silicon, driven by ambient temperature fluctuations and heat dissipation, often generate stress and strain. TriChipLink's compliant 3D interconnections effectively absorb these stresses, ensuring reliability.

Powered by DUJUD's proprietary 3D microfabrication technology, TriChipLink enables monolithic manufacturing of on-chip and off-chip interconnections, as well as the entire electronic package, at speeds far surpassing those of conventional methods such as inkjet 3D printing. Inkjet or aerosol 3D printing suffer from fundamental limitations in resolution and speed which make them unsuitable for microelectronics. In contrast, TriChipLink achieved resolution and speed that are 300% and 20 times higher, respectively. "We have developed a manufacturing process for additively building 3D electronic microdevices. This key capability has allowed us to invent a solderless assembly and bonding process that interconnects multiple chips in a 3D SiP without requiring thermo-compression. For sensitive semiconductor devices prone to thermal drifts during thermo-compression bonding, TriChipLink provides an effective solution to prevent characteristic drifts," added Dr. Abbaspour.

Currently, the TriChipLink technology is available for SiP applications either through direct orders or licensing agreement. For more information, please contact us at media@dujud.com

