Senior analysts from AM Best will review proposed updates to its draft criteria procedure, "Rating Captives and Other Alternative Risk Transfer Entities," in an online briefing scheduled for Wednesday, 29 January 2025, at 2 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. CET).

AM Best requested comments from market participants in the insurance industry and other interested parties in early December 2024 on the draft update to its criteria procedure, currently known as "Alternative Risk Transfer (ART)."

In the briefing, Dr Mathilde Jakobsen, senior director, analytics, and Myles Gould, senior director, Credit Rating Criteria Research Analytics, both of AM Best, will explore the anticipated revisions to the captive insurance-related criteria procedure. The presenters will provide an overview of AM Best's approach to rating captives and highlight the proposed revisions to the criteria. In addition, the webinar will explore the proposed changes to rating cell companies under various structures. Viewers will be able to ask questions during the one-hour briefing. Riccardo Ciccozzi, director, Market Development Europe, will moderate.

To register for the complimentary briefing, "Captives Cell Companies: Revisions to 'Alternative Risk Transfer (ART)' Criteria," please go to https://web.ambest.com/about/events/briefings/revised-captive-art-methodology.

To view the draft criteria procedure, please visit the methodology section of AM Best's website at https://web.ambest.com/ratings-services/rating-methodologies. The comment period will end on 20 February 2025.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated in the United States and throughout the world. For current Best's Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

