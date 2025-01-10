Anzeige
Freitag, 10.01.2025
10.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
Amrop, a Leading Global Executive Search and Leadership Consulting Firm, Announces New Office in Japan

BRUSSELS, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amrop, a leading global executive search and leadership consulting firm, appoints JOMON Associates as its new team in Tokyo, marking the group's re-entry in the Japanese market and adding significant coverage in the Asia Pacific region.

Led by Naohiro Furuta, CEO, JOMON Associates is Japan's premier leadership advisory firm, offering services in senior Executive Search, Board & Corporate Governance Consulting, Leadership Assessment and Executive Coaching.

With 13 consultants and a team of 30 employees, the firm serves more than 200 companies, constituting about one-third of Japan's major companies and representing Japan's key industry sectors, including Industrial & Automotive, Chemicals & Materials, Consumer & Retail, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Finance & Insurance, IT and Telecommunications.

The firm's deep connection to the local Japanese market is matched by its unsurpassed reputation for quality and its innovative approach to executive search. By offering personalized leadership advisory and board services in addition to its acclaimed recruitment solutions, JOMON Associates is well-positioned to support companies in their quest for transformative leaders.

"Japan is a significant market for executive search and leadership consulting, and we are delighted welcome JOMON Associates to our global team," says Annika Farin, Chair of the global Amrop Partnership. "We are now able to directly serve multinational companies operating in Japan as well as Japanese companies that are redefining boundaries as they follow their global or regional expansion strategies. Together with JOMON's uncompromised quality approach and top market positioning, we can be instrumental in assisting these companies with the recruitment of their executive teams and attracting the best talent in new markets. "

"JOMON Associates shares our values and our ambition to continuing serving clients in the premium segment of the market. We feel naturally close to our new partners in Japan and are also proud to announce that Naohiro Furuta will immediately join our Board to help us drive the future of Amrop's global partnership," Farin added.

Naohiro Furuta, CEO JOMON Associates, added, "We are very pleased to announce that we have joined the global Amrop Partnership. As the global business environment becomes increasingly complex, the demand for strong and visionary leadership is higher than ever. Japanese companies are also strongly seeking talent to drive innovation and international competitiveness. Through our partnership with Amrop, we will provide our clients with valuable services that combine global insights and local expertise, making a significant impact on the domestic market and contributing to the international success of our clients."

Amrop's new Tokyo office is located at Tokyo Toranomon Global Square, 13th Floor, 1-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo. The addition of Japan office reinforces the group's presence in the region, with teams in China, South Korea, India and Australia.

About Amrop

Amrop is a global leadership consulting firm, offering retained executive search, Board and leadership advisory services. We advise the world's most dynamic, agile organizations on identifying and positioning Leaders For What's Next - adept at working across borders, in markets around the world. Established in 1977, Amrop operates in Asia, EMEA and the Americas across 69 offices in 57 countries.

Media Contact:

The Amrop Partnership SC
Rue Abbé Cuypers 3
1040 Brussels, Belgium
T. +32 471 733 825
E. contact@amrop.com
Brigitte Arhold, COO

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1755576/Amrop_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amrop-a-leading-global-executive-search-and-leadership-consulting-firm-announces-new-office-in-japan-302347193.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
