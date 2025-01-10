PHSC Plc - Board Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

10 January 2025

PHSC PLC

("PHSC" or the "Company")

Board Change

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that Nicola Coote will become Acting CEO of the Company with effect from 13 January 2025.

Nicola has served as Deputy CEO since co-founding Personnel Health and Safety Consultants Limited with Stephen King in 1990. The Board believes that her extensive knowledge of the Company makes her ideally suited to lead it following Stephen's departure.

As announced on 15 October 2024, Stephen will cease to be a director and employee of the Company with effect from 12 January 2025.

