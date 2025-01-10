Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
PHSC Plc - Board Change

PHSC Plc - Board Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

10 January 2025

PHSC PLC

("PHSC" or the "Company")

Board Change

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that Nicola Coote will become Acting CEO of the Company with effect from 13 January 2025.

Nicola has served as Deputy CEO since co-founding Personnel Health and Safety Consultants Limited with Stephen King in 1990. The Board believes that her extensive knowledge of the Company makes her ideally suited to lead it following Stephen's departure.

As announced on 15 October 2024, Stephen will cease to be a director and employee of the Company with effect from 12 January 2025.

For further information, please contact:

PHSC plc Tel: 01622 717 700

Nicola Coote / Lorraine Young

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: 020 7409 3494

James Bellman / Matthew Chandler

Novum Securities Limited (Broker) Tel: 020 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 ("UK MAR").

About PHSC

PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Ltd offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV. See www.phsc.plc.uk.


© 2025 PR Newswire
