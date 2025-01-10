Nordex Group has secured significant new orders in Spain, marking a substantial expansion of its market presence with contracts totaling 259 megawatts in December 2024. The comprehensive agreement encompasses 42 wind turbines of various power classifications, scheduled for installation across multiple Spanish regions including Castilla y León, Navarra, Andalusia, and Aragón. The installation phase is set to commence in autumn 2025, with operations expected to begin by year-end. This latest development, combined with the previously secured Baza Cluster project from summer 2024, brings Nordex's total order volume in Spain to an impressive 524 MW.

Market Response and Financial Performance

The positive market reception to these developments was reflected in Nordex's stock performance, with shares climbing 2.2% to reach €11.37, touching a daily high of €11.38. While the stock shows significant improvement from its 52-week low of €8.62, it remains below the year's peak of €15.77. Despite a slight 3.07% decrease in quarterly revenue to €1.67 billion, the company achieved positive earnings per share of €0.02, with analysts maintaining an optimistic outlook and setting an average price target of €18.13.

