DJ Dalata Hotel Group announces completion of the sale of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group announces completion of the sale of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford 10-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dalata Hotel Group announces completion of the sale of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 10 January 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces it has completed the sale of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford to Neville Hotels for EUR21 million. ENDS About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 55 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 11,990 rooms and a pipeline of approximately 870 rooms. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Tel +353 1 206 9400 Dermot Crowley, CEO investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Shane Casserly, Deputy CEO Carol Phelan, CFO Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Forecasting Joint Company Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Tel +353 87 737 9089 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 85 277 9905 Sam Moore/ Rugile Nenortaite dalata@fticonsulting.com

January 10, 2025