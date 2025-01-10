Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
10.01.25
08:03 Uhr
4,515 Euro
+0,010
+0,22 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3554,74009:34
Dow Jones News
10.01.2025 08:31 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group announces completion of the sale of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group announces completion of the sale of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group announces completion of the sale of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford 
10-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Dalata Hotel Group announces completion of the sale of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford 
ISE: DHG         LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London | 10 January 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces it has completed the sale of 
Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford to Neville Hotels for EUR21 million. 
ENDS 
About Dalata 
Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. 
Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its 
portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's 
portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 55 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main 
brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 11,990 rooms and a pipeline of approximately 870 rooms. For the six-month 
period ended 30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free 
Cashflow per Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock 
Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
Contacts 
Dalata Hotel Group plc           Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Dermot Crowley, CEO            investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
Shane Casserly, Deputy CEO 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
 Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Forecasting 
 
Joint Company Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell           Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright           Tel +44 20 3753 3069 
 
                      Tel +353 87 737 9089 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting 
 
                      Tel +353 85 277 9905 
Sam Moore/ Rugile Nenortaite 
                      dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  369692 
EQS News ID:  2064885 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2064885&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.