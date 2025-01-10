DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Cancellation of Treasury Shares 10-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company") Total Voting Rights and Cancellation of Treasury Shares The following notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.8.2. The Company confirms that on 9 January 2025, it cancelled 700,000 'A' ordinary shares of 40 pence each held in Treasury. Following the cancellation of these shares, Fuller's issued share capital consists of 37,982,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40 pence each, 89,052,625 'B' ordinary shares of 4 pence each, and 13,366,013 'C' ordinary shares of 40 pence each, each carrying one vote. Of this total, 3,477,562 'A' ordinary shares and 4,327,915 'B' ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Since July 2024, the total number of 'A' ordinary shares held in Treasury which have been cancelled as part of the Company's buyback programme is 3,200,000. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 34,504,777. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 10 January 2025 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 369693 EQS News ID: 2064905 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

