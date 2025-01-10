Anzeige
Freitag, 10.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Dow Jones News
10.01.2025 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Completion of EUR45 Million Share Buyback Programme

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Completion of EUR45 Million Share Buyback Programme 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Completion of EUR45 Million Share Buyback Programme 
10-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Cairn Homes plc 
Completion of EUR45 Million Share Buyback Programme 
 
Dublin / London, 10 January 2025: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: 
CRN), today announces it has completed its EUR45 million share buyback programme which commenced on 3 July 2024. 
 
Between 3 July 2024 and 9 January 2025, 22,574,301 ordinary shares in the Company were repurchased on Euronext Dublin 
and the London Stock Exchange for cancellation at an average price of EUR1.99. This represented 3.5% of the issued share 
capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares, of which there are none) when the programme commenced. 
 
 
                                                       -ENDS- 
 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc         +353 1 696 4600 
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer 
Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations 
Ailbhe Molloy, Investor Relations Manager 
 
Drury Communications         +353 1 260 5000 
Billy Murphy 
Claire Fox 
Andrew Smith 
 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.17,200 unit 
landbank across 36 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with 
excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  369688 
EQS News ID:  2064863 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2064863&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
