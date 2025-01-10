DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Completion of EUR45 Million Share Buyback Programme

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Completion of EUR45 Million Share Buyback Programme 10-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cairn Homes plc Completion of EUR45 Million Share Buyback Programme Dublin / London, 10 January 2025: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), today announces it has completed its EUR45 million share buyback programme which commenced on 3 July 2024. Between 3 July 2024 and 9 January 2025, 22,574,301 ordinary shares in the Company were repurchased on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange for cancellation at an average price of EUR1.99. This represented 3.5% of the issued share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares, of which there are none) when the programme commenced. -ENDS- For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Ailbhe Molloy, Investor Relations Manager Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000 Billy Murphy Claire Fox Andrew Smith Notes to Editors Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.17,200 unit landbank across 36 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 369688 EQS News ID: 2064863 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2064863&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)