Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time Digital Twin software, announces that it has appointed Mel Wesley to its Industry Advisory Council ("IAC") following his resignation as a Director on January 7, 2025. Following Mr. Wesley's resignation, Brian Groody of Baker Hughes was appointed as a Director on January 9, 2025.

Mel Wesley Marks 5th Appointment to the Industry Advisory Council

Mr. Wesley joined the Board as an independent Director on August 23, 2023 via the Annual General Meeting. With the recent formation of the Industry Advisory Council, Mr. Wesley and the Company believe that his vast experience in CyberSecurity and high-tech exits will benefit the Company and the Council's goal to accelerate the growth and adoption of AI-powered Digital Twins.

For over 25 years as CFO and Senior Executive, Mr. Wesley played a key role in driving significant growth and overseeing billion dollar exits involving NASDAQ listed technology companies, such as, SteelCloud (NASDAQ: SCLD), OPNET Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT), Mandiant (acquired by FireEye in December 2013) and FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE). Mel currently serves as CFO of Deepwatch.

Mr. Welsey brings extensive SEC reporting experience and has been actively involved in multiple mergers and acquisitions, and their subsequent transitions. Of particular value to the Company is Mr. Wesley's experience in CyberSecurity and Intelligence, which surround current prospect and customer use cases and interest.

"Mel was a great contributor as a Director to the Company," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "I look forward to working with him more closely in our Industry Advisory Council, which now includes Mel, David Kris, Michael Ostrom, Timothy Faulkner, and Christopher Leichtweis.

Brian Groody Appointed to the Board

Brian Groody is a Global Vice-President in the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) segment at Baker Hughes. In his role, he provides strategic direction across 3 global product lines. His leadership responsibility includes operations, supply chain, technology development, digital strategy, and commercial activities.

Prior to his current role, Brian served as Vice-President of the North America Onshore OFSE business since 2020. He started his career at Schlumberger as a field engineer in Texas. During his 28 years in the industry, he has held senior leadership positions across various sectors of the industry including services, product manufacturing, fabrication, and construction. His experience included 10 years abroad with assignments in Venezuela, France, Angola, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

In support of the oil and gas industry, Brian is Immediate Past Chairman of the Energy Workforce and Technology Council and a board member of the Hamm Institute for American Energy at Oklahoma State University. Brian earned a BS degree in Geology from Princeton University.

"Our work with operational energy in the U.S. military has shown us that logistics, oil and gas, and energy are strong candidates to benefit from AI-powered Digital Twins," stated Jim Barrett. "Having Mr. Groody join edgeTI as a director adds further insight into the global opportunities and challenges we need to focus on and accomplish."

As part of Mr. Groody's appointment as a director, he has received options to purchase 100,000 shares exercisable at a price of CAD$0.60 per share for a period of five years. The options vest in equal annual tranches over a period of three years.

