The proposed system uses waste heat by thermally coupling a water lithium bromide absorption heat transformer with a water vapor compression heat pump. It reportedly achieved a temperature elevation of up to 110 C and ultra-high temperature heating of up to 180 C. Researchers at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China have designed an industrial high-temperature heat pump that uses water as the working medium and a waste heat recovery technology. "By fully utilizing the unique advantages of absorption heat transformers at low temperatures and compression heat pumps at high temperatures, the ...

