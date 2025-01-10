Anker has introduced an off-grid solar perovskite umbrella and a cooler with battery energy storage at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. From pv magazine USA Anker introduced a new solar beach umbrella at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The umbrella is integrated with thin and foldable perovskite solar cells and supports a 100 W output via USB-C and XT-60 ports. Perovskite solar cells are an emerging technology that offers an alternative to conventional silicon-based solar cells. While silicon solar cells have about 24% maximum efficiency today and a theoretical limit ...

