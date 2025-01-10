TCN, Inc.: TCN Conducts First UK Consumer Survey of 2000 People Revealing Insightful Customer Preferences for Contact Centres

TCN's first UK "customer service consumer insights" survey offers valuable insights into consumer behaviour and preferences dealing with contact centres and customer service

LONDON and MIDLANDS, United Kingdom and BUCHAREST, Romania and ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCN, Inc. , a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call centre platform for enterprises, contact centres, BPOs, and collection agencies, has released the results of its first annual UK "Consumer Insights about Customer Service" survey.

The national survey, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by TCN, reveals that the UK customer service landscape continues to evolve, and in 2024, TCN surveyed 2000 of the UK general public for the first time to establish their preferences when it comes to being contacted by call centres across a range of sectors.

The results showed that more than half of Brits prefer to communicate by email when contacting a company's customer service department, and after that, they prefer to speak to or live chat with an agent.

While Brits don't mind waiting on hold, they highly value the ability of a call centre operative to solve their issues in that call. They want to get through to an agent quickly and have that agent resolve their issue promptly.

Almost one in five of Gen Z want to receive automated instructions about other ways to resolve their issues - more than any other generation.

Almost 40% of Brits have posted an online review of a poor customer service experience with a company, so it's essential that companies get this experience right to avoid damaging their reputations.

Kerry Sherman, VP of EMEA Sales and BusDev, said: "Because consumers are at the centre of every business, organisations must implement proactive communication measures to keep consumers informed and engaged.

"Businesses must navigate this dynamic landscape to foster customer satisfaction and loyalty. This report is the compass contact centres need to achieve this and the first time we have conducted this survey with the UK general public.

"We have been running this survey for the past four years in the states, but as our UK presence continues to grow at a fast pace, we felt it was essential to run this insightful survey to help arm industries with contact sectors valuable insights in how to work best with their customers. In the UK around 70% of our clients are in the accounts receivables sector and this report supplies valuable insights into how consumers in those sectors want to be dealt with.

By adopting the recommendations in our first TCN UK e-book, businesses can enhance customer experiences, build stronger relationships, and foster brand loyalty in today's dynamic customer service landscape.

By leveraging these insights, contact centres can enhance customer satisfaction, build brand loyalty, and drive business growth. To view the full survey results, download TCN's UK eBook, Understanding the Modern Consumer 2024 , now.

