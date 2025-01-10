DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
ZICCUM AB 7IZ SE0011415595 BAW/UFN
Zeit
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|09:09
|XFRA 7IZ: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
|25.11.24
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Ziccum AB (publ)
|With effect from November 26, 2024, the unit rights in Ziccum AB (publ) will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 05, 2024.
Instrument: Unit...
|20.11.24
|Ziccum AB: Ziccum publishes prospectus due to upcoming rights issue
|NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH...
|20.11.24
|XFRA CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.11.2024
|Das Instrument M7ES IE000K6PPGX7 HANETF-SPR.EN.TRA.MT.EOAC ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2024 The instrument M7ES IE000K6PPGX7 HANETF-SPR.EN.TRA.MT.EOAC...
|29.10.24
|Ziccum AB: Ziccum AB (publ) Interim report Q3 2024
|INTERIM REPORT Q3, 1 JULY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2024
Significant events after Q3 2024Ziccum intends to resolve on a rights issue of approximately SEK 30 million and raises a bridge loanOn October 10, The Board...
