Sweden installed about 1 GW of solar in 2024, matching 2022 levels after a record 2023. Sweden added around 1 GW of solar in 2024, according to provisional figures from Swedish solar energy association Svensk Solenergi. The figures are down on Sweden's record year for solar in 2023, instead returning to a similar level seen in 2022. Last year's additions are expected to take Sweden's combined solar capacity to around 5 GW. Svensk Solenergi said it expects around 470 MW of last year's additional solar to come from the residential market, which currently accounts for about 60% of the country's ...

