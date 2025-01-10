Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 10 January 2025

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (USA) invests in exceptional US businesses with the potential to grow substantially faster than the market and deliver above-market returns. Such businesses tend to operate at the cutting edge of technology-led change and USA has exposure to companies focused on AI, space travel and online services. This note reiterates USA's unique investment proposition and scrutinises a recent proposal from Saba, a US hedge fund manager, aimed at ousting USA's board and replacing its investment managers. Saba currently owns less than 28% of USA shares in issue. The trust's board has urged shareholders to reject Saba's hostile takeover at the general meeting scheduled for 3 February 2025 and we agree with this recommendation, for reasons discussed below.

