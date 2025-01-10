Topps Tiles (TPT) is enjoying a return to revenue growth following a very challenging FY24 due to wider macroeconomic weakness. The company's recovery is clearly being boosted by new revenue streams from its self-help initiatives, notably from trade and online customers across all of its brands. While the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, it is pleasing that the strategy is supporting growth. The valuation continues to look compelling, even with limited macroeconomic recovery included in management's long-term financial goals. With the Q125 trading update, the CEO has announced his intention to retire from the company by end 2025.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...