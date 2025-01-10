HIROSHIMA, Japan, Jan 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Europe, responsible for the European operations of Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda), today announced the introduction of "Mazda6e," the all-new Battery EV (BEV) in Europe. Premiered at the Brussels Motor Show 2025 in Belgium on January 10, the Mazda6e will go on sale summer of this year.Mazda6e is the European version of the Mazda EZ-6, the midsize sedan BEV unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show in April 2024. The all-new BEV is designed to attain the driving performance and functionality to meet European customers' needs.The Mazda6e was developed through the collaboration between Mazda and Changan Automobile Co., Ltd, Mazda's 20-year partner in China. The Mazda6e BEV boasts Mazda's signature design, craftsmanship and driving performance, while coming with Changan Automobile's electrification and smart-cabin technologies.Based on the design theme, "Authentic Modern," the Mazda6e's simple and flowing coupe form expresses the automobile's inherent charm coupled with a novelty unique to electric vehicles. The meticulously-tuned braking and handling performance, which respond linearly to driver input, produce Jinba Ittai-a sense of "car and driver as one." The Mazda6e also features smart functions, including an intelligent drive system that provides support for the driver as well as accident mitigation technology and smart cabin with voice, touch, and gesture controls, all of which is aimed to raise the bar for safety and convenience.Mazda will continue to pursue the 'Joy of Driving' under our core Human Centric value, and aim to deliver the 'Joy of Living' by creating moving experiences in our customers' daily lives.About Mazda's Brand Essence "Celebrate Driving"Mazda's Brand Essence is "Celebrate Driving". "Celebrate Driving" delivered by Mazda is not just about driving performance. Choosing a Mazda prizes the owner with confidence and pride. Driving a Mazda leading up to urge to take on new challenges. Not just our products but every encounter with Mazda evokes the emotion of motion and makes customers' hearts beat with excitement. All of these are contained in our brand essence of "Celebrate Driving". For more information, visit https://www.mazda.com/.Source: mazdaCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.