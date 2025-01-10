FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

10 January 2025

Director/PDMR Shareholding

On 9 January 2025, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified that on 8 January 2025 the following directors acquired shares at £1.5783 per share in the Company following the investment of the interim dividend (paid by the Company on 31 December 2024):

Name of director Number of ordinary shares acquired

Ryan Mangold, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer 91

Anthony Green, Employee Director 18

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary

020 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ryan Mangold 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares as a result of the reinvestment of dividend income c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.5783 91 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 91 £143.62 e) Date of the transaction 8 January 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

