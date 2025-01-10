FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10
FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
10 January 2025
Director/PDMR Shareholding
On 9 January 2025, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified that on 8 January 2025 the following directors acquired shares at £1.5783 per share in the Company following the investment of the interim dividend (paid by the Company on 31 December 2024):
Name of director Number of ordinary shares acquired
Ryan Mangold, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer 91
Anthony Green, Employee Director 18
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
Enquiries
Vanessa Estella
Deputy Company Secretary
020 7291 0505
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ryan Mangold
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares as a result of the reinvestment of dividend income
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.5783
91
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
91
£143.62
e)
Date of the transaction
8 January 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Anthony Green
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Employee Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares as a result of the reinvestment of dividend income
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.5783
18
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
18
£28.41
e)
Date of the transaction
8 January 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
